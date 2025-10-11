  • Sunday, 12th October, 2025

Tinubu Felicitates Interface Africa for Winning £1.5m NextGen Innovation Challenge in UK

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Chief Executive of Interface Africa, Al’amin Muhammed Idris, on winning the NextGen Innovation Challenge.

Interface Africa, representing Kaduna, won a cash award of £1.5 million at the challenge’s grand finale, held on Thursday at the Hilton London Paddington.

The NextGen Innovation Challenge is a national initiative spearheaded by the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) in partnership with UKALD London.

Inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the challenge is designed to unlock Nigerian youths’ innovative potential

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Interface Africa for its effort in providing affordable solar financing to small businesses in Africa, noting that the cash award will support the company’s mission to increase access to clean energy in underserved communities.

President Tinubu strongly believed that the innovative potential of Nigerian youths is boundless; hence, his administration’s deliberate policies and programmes to harness and catalyse this vital resource.

He also commended the other 104 participants and encouraged them to keep innovating, improving lives, and shaping humanity’s future.

