Stakeholders Set Agenda for Amupitan

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Sunday Okobi in Lagos

High expectations are trailing the nomination of Prof. Joash Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for the position of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Stakeholders across the political, civic, and governance spectrum are already outlining key reforms they believe should define his tenure. From restoring public trust to deepening electoral transparency, many say Amupitan must move swiftly to rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.



This comes as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a civil society group, Situation Room, yesterday, challenged the Senate to ensure a transparent confirmation process, warning that Nigerians and the international community are watching how the confirmation would be handled.

Also yesterday, the erstwhile coordinator of President Bola Tinubu legal team at the 2023 presidential election tribunal, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, debunked the involvement of Amupitan, in the defense of the president’s victory at the 2023 general elections.



Amupitan’s nomination was approved yesterday by the Council of State.

THISDAY also gathered that Tinubu has sent his name to the Senate for confirmation.

Amupitan’s nomination for the position coincides with the ongoing for forthcoming off season elections.

His immediate task, if screened and confirmed by the Senate this month, would be to conclude the preparation for the conduction of the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled for November 8.

This would be followed by the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in February 2026; the Ekiti State Governorship election scheduled for June 2026; while Osun State Governorship election would be held August 2026.



But reacting to Amupitan’s appointment, a group, Vanguard for Credible Representation, said while his appointment should have elicited jubilation, times have shown that people do change.

Its Executive Director, Akinloye Oyeniyi, told THISDAY that he hoped Amupitan practices or executes all his fine recommendations on electoral rule he had canvassed for.



PDP to Senate: Don’t Rush Amupitan’s Confirmation

The PDP yesterday, challenged the Senate over the nomination of Amupitan (SAN) as Chairman of INEC, warning that Nigerians and the international community are watching how the confirmation would be handled.



The opposition party said the Senate must not ‘rubber-stamp’ the nomination, stressing that the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process, already under public suspicion after the 2023 general elections, now hangs on how transparently the upper chamber manages the confirmation hearing.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary and Secretary of the National Convention Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, made the remarks in Abuja, shortly after the inaugural meeting of the Venue Sub-Committee for the PDP 2025 Elective National Convention, chaired by Dr Adebayo Lawal, Deputy Governor of Oyo State.

Amupitan Not Part of Tinubu’s Presidential Election Legal Team, Ogala Clarifies

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Babatunde Ogala, yesterday, debunked the involvement of Amupitan, in the defense of the president’s victory at the 2023 general elections.

Ogala, in a statement, described as “false and misleading” viral claims on social media that Amupitan was a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.



In the statement titled, “RE: False Claims Linking the Newly Appointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN to the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team,” Ogala stated that as the erstwhile coordinator of the legal team, “I feel compelled, not as a rejoinder, but in service to truth and public interest, to set the records straight and allay any concerns these malicious fabrications may hove caused among well-meaning Nigerians.”

While stressing that Amupitan, “was never, at any point, a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team,” the coordinator maintained that Amupitan’s name, “does not appear among the over One Hundred and Twenty-three legal practitioners who were formally engaged for that assignment, of whom sixty were distinguished Senior Advocates of Nigeria.”



Besides, the senior lawyer stated that there was no time during the entire process during which Amupitan’s counsel, opinion, or professional service was sought or rendered.

“I therefore challenge anyone peddling this falsehood to produce verifiable evidence to the contrary. In fact, any member of the public may apply for Certified True Copies of all legal processes filed on behalf of the President-Elect (as he then was) to confirm the authenticity of this statement.



“While political discourse is inevitable in any democracy, it is essential that our engagement remains anchored on truth, decency, and national stability”, Ogala added.

The coordinator, while observing that deliberately twisting facts to inflame public sentiment serves no one and only endangers the collective peace, emphasised that Tinubu has lawfully exercised his constitutional prerogative in making this appointment and that the Council of State had approved same.

“It is therefore incumbent upon all responsible citizens, leaders, and media practitioners to reject narratives that are baseless, divisive, unkind, uncharitable, and capable of undermining public trust.

“I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to justice, fairness, and the continued strengthening of our democratic institutions. Let truth, not mischief guide our national conversations”, Ogala urged Nigerians.

INEC: We’re Not in Breach of Federal High Court

INEC yesterday maintained that it was not in breach of a judgment of the Federal High Court, Oshogbo.

The electoral body’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, gave the explanation in statement, while reacting to media reports making the rounds about an order made by the Federal High Court, Oshogbo 11 on 29th September, 2025

It was reported that the court had ordered the arrest of the immediate past INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for purportedly disobeying its judgment on a case involving the Action Alliance party (AA).

Olumekun noted: “The misleading reports mischievously omitted the Commission’s subsequent action on the case, erroneously portrayed the matter involving a corporate entity, namely INEC, as an individual affair, and gave the wrong impression that the Court gave a fresh order after the initial pronouncement made on 29th September.

“In line with its long-established tradition of always obeying court judgements and orders, the Commission on Monday 6th October 2025, which was still within the deadline, filed processes at the Federal High Court, Oshogbo to show that we had complied with its judgement and order of recognising the Action Alliance’s (AA) executive elected on 7th October 2023 at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The dashboard of the Commission’s web site showing compliance was tendered as evidence.”

Olumekun, however, added that when the judgment creditors filed a counter affidavit to complain, the Commission partially complied by listing the names of only four national executives without the National Chairman, Rufai Omoaje.

He explained that the Commission responded by attaching the Notice of Appeal filed by the same Omoaje at the Supreme Court, challenging the judgement of the Court of Appeal sacking him as the National Chairman of the party.

Olumekun noted: “The judgement of the Court of Appeal is superior to that of the federal high court, hence, the Commission cannot list Omoaje’s name as the Chairman of the Action Alliance party when the judgement of the Appeal Court is still subsisting.”

The commission, therefore, appealed to media organisations to fact-check their reports before publication to avoid misleading the public.

INEC: CVR Hits 6.9m in Seven Weeks

The electoral body yesterday, disclosed that the ongoing online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has reached 6,856,979.

In breakdown released by the electrical body, females constitute 3,581,562 (52.23 per cent); Males- 3,275,417 (47.77 per cent); Youths between the ages of 18 and 34 years constitute 4,689,63; Students -1,728,384 and PWDs 154,479.

The completed online and physical registration has reached 1,216,048 within six weeks.

It stated: “Completed online pre- registration – 658,766; Physical registration: 557,282; Females: 675,222 (55.53 per cent); Males: 540,826 (44.47 per cent); Youths (18-34): 897,676; Students: 424,126; PWDs: 17,450.”