Remita Pledges Digital Transformation at Nigeria Fintech Week

Omolabake Fasogbon

Remita has reaffirmed its commitment to driving Nigeria’s digital transformation with its sponsorship of the Nigeria Fintech Week (NFW) 2025.

This year marks the fourth time consecutively that Remita will be partnering with the programme’s organisers, FintechNGR towards driving the objective of the initiative.

This year’s edition with the theme, “The Fintech Ecosystem Symphony: Orchestrating Nigeria’s Digital Future,” brought together regulators, innovators, investors, and ecosystem enablers to discuss how financial technology can power inclusive national growth.

Managing Director of Remita, ’DeRemi Atanda, said partnering with the initiative aligns with the company’s mission to deepen financial inclusion and strengthen trust in Nigeria’s digital systems.

“We believe digital financial infrastructure should catalyse the growth of every sector. Our sponsorship of Nigeria Fintech Week reflects that conviction. Fintech is not just a sector, it is an enabler connecting industries, empowering people, and simplifying payments for everyone,”he said.

Atanda stated that with over two decades of experience and millions of transactions processed daily, the firm remains a trusted payment technology partner to governments, businesses, and individuals across Africa.

Also speaking, the Chief Technology Officer of the organisation, Mujib Ishola, in a panel session, titled “Orchestrating Nigeria’s Digital Hospitality Symphony: Platforms, Partnerships & Payments,” highlighted how interoperability and partnerships can enhance efficiency and customer experience across industries.

“Remita is the bridge that reduces barriers and amplifies opportunity. Progress depends on trust, data integrity, and regulatory alignment which are the principles that guide everything we build,” he added.

Ishola stated further that the company’s sustained support for the programme underscores its broader belief that digital progress thrives on collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity.