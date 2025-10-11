Pitstop Restaurant Expands Vision with Launch of Lifestyle Village, ‘Phoenix’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In a celebration of resilience, creativity, and community growth, Pitstop Restaurant has officially launched its expanded Pitstop Village in Ikoyi, Lagos, transforming from a modest themed café into a full-fledged lifestyle and wellness hub.

Founded in December 2019, the brand grew from a cycling community into a hospitality success story, weathering a seven-month pandemic closure, the founder, Aminadab Adegboro hinted, describing the journey as an authentic Nigerian story of “dreaming, doing, and community,” thanking investors, partners, and the Lagos public for their support.

Speaking at the event, the founder also reaffirmed Pitstop’s dedication to youth empowerment through its Pitstop Academy, which trains and mentors 400 underserved children and 45 elite cyclists.

The Academy, she said, reflects the brand’s social mission of giving back to society through sports, education, and wellness. “We believe in building people alongside building business,” he remarked, pledging to sustain the brand’s commitment to staff training and community engagement.

General Manager of the newly-launched outlet, Jamal Bendghoughi, highlighted the restaurant’s distinct fusion of French and African cuisine and its integration of a café, gym, and rooftop bar overlooking the Lagos bridge. “Everything we serve is made from scratch — our bread, ice cream, sauces — all using fresh, local ingredients,” he said.

He further described PitStop Village as an all-in-one lifestyle experience offering wellness, fine dining, and social connection, with weekly DJ sessions on Fridays and live jazz performances on Sundays.

Guests at the event also witnessed the unveiling of Phoenix by Pitstop, a luxurious entertainment space designed to complement the lifestyle village. The venue features high-quality furnishings, elegant lighting, and a vibrant atmosphere for food, music, and social gatherings.