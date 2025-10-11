Osun Assembly Condemns Sealing of Amotekun Offices, Alleges Political Interference

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly yesterday condemned the reported sealing of the offices of the Osun State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps, by federal security operatives, describing the action as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

In a statement signed by Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, the House expressed alarm over what it called a “forceful and unlawful” closure of the state security outfit, established in 2020 to combat kidnapping, banditry, and violent crimes across Osun.

Egbedun said the Amotekun Corps was legally constituted through legislation enacted by the House and has been crucial in securing rural and border communities.

According to him, “It is deeply troubling and constitutionally offensive that an agency created by law and funded by the Osun State Government could be summarily shut down without due process or consultation with either the state government or this Honourable House,” he said.

The Assembly warned that federal authorities would be held accountable should the closure result in a lapse of security.

Egbedun questioned the legality of the action, noting that similar allegations against federal security agencies have never led to the sealing of their offices.

Highlighting a political angle, the House cited reports suggesting the shutdown may have been orchestrated by Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi in conjunction with former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“If proven true, such actions constitute a reckless abuse of political influence and a gross betrayal of the people of Osun State, whose safety must never be reduced to a political manoeuvre,” the Speaker said.

The House resolved to express solidarity with residents of Akinlalu, where the closure has heightened public concern.

Emphasise that misconduct allegations must be investigated lawfully and transparently, not used to undermine state institutions.

Reaffirm that the Amotekun Corps remains a legally established state security agency, immune from dissolution by any individual, political actor, or federal agency without legislative approval.

Strongly condemn the sealing of Amotekun offices and demand their immediate unsealing.

Direct the House Committee on Security to investigate and report within seven days.

Reiterate that the safety and well-being of Osun residents must never be compromised for political gain.

“The lives of our people are not pawns on any chessboard of political ambition. Security is not a political bargaining chip,” Egbedun stressed.

The incident has reignited debate over federal influence in state security matters and the autonomy of state-created institutions in Nigeria’s evolving federal system.