Ogun Raises Concerns over Rise in Mental Health Cases in State

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State has raised concern over the increased mental health cases in the state, saying that the state catered for 10,000 patients within the first half of the year out of which 1,000 were new patients.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tommy Coker, who disclosed the situation, at a news briefing to commemorate World Mental Day, equally stated that more than 90 per cent of people living with mental illness in Nigeria do not have access to proper care.

The commissioner was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Kayode Oladeinde.

The 2025 World Mental Health Day has as its theme, ‘Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies’.

He said, “Mental health is not a privilege, it is a fundamental human right. In Ogun State, the burden of mental health is real and growing.

“Data from our four service points, Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Ilaro, and Ota show that in just the first half of 2025, we recorded over 10,000 patient visits and nearly 1,000 were new patients, while others were follow-ups, reflecting the chronic nature of these conditions.

“The top conditions were psychosis, neurosis, epilepsy, depression, and substance use disorders. Sadly, most of those affected are unable to access care due to limited services, stigma, and cost barriers.”

Coker urged families to create safe spaces for open conversations on mental health with their relatives while employers should build supportive workplaces that promote mental well-being.

The commissioner also called on religious and community leaders to use their platforms to preach compassion and access to care while the media should report responsibly on mental health, challenge stigma, and spread hope.

She said that “For every citizen of Ogun State, remember if you are struggling, you are not alone, the government is ready and willing to give a helping hand.”

In commemoration of this year’s celebration, Coker said that the government has lined up a series of activities such as media engagement through radio presentations and virtual public lectures with focus on this year’s theme.

She added that these activities were aimed at raising awareness, mobilising communities, and reaffirming the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s government towards sustainable and affordable health coverage to all citizens of the state.