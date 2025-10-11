Nigerian Culture, Food Take Centre Stage at Spartanburg International Festival

Drums, dance, and the rich aroma of diverse food filled the air as Nigerian culture took centre stage at this year’s Spartanburg International Festival in South Carolina, where thousands recently gathered to celebrate global diversity through food, music, and art. At the heart of the festivities, members of the South Carolina Chapter, United States, of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation led a vibrant showcase of the nation’s heritage, writes Sunday Ehigiator

The smell of bottom-pot jollof rice, curry spices, and roasted plantains floated through the crisp October air as thousands of people gathered at Barnet Park for this year’s Spartanburg International Festival.

For decades, the first Saturday in October has turned this South Carolina city into a vibrant crossroads of world cultures; a place where neighbours from every continent meet to share stories, food, dance, and identity.

This year’s festival was especially memorable, drawing thousands of visitors and more than 30 cultural tents from around the globe. Each one offered a different sensory journey; from African drumming to South American dance, from Asian calligraphy to Mediterranean flavours.

Yet, among all the countries represented, it was Nigeria, with its bold colours, rhythmic beats, and signature cuisine, that drew some of the festival’s biggest crowds.

Celebrating unity through diversity

The International Festival began with the traditional Parade of Nations, a dazzling display of flags, costumes, and music. Families lined the pathways, cheering as representatives from more than 30 nations proudly waved their flags. The sight captured the essence of the event: unity in diversity and the shared humanity that binds people across borders.

According to a Special Events Director for the City of Spartanburg Parks and Recreation, Kim Brown, “It just feels so encouraging to come together with so many people from across the world and experience their cultures in one space.”

For first-time visitors, the festival offered an education in global coexistence. For longtime residents, it reaffirmed Spartanburg’s growing identity as a multicultural hub; a city whose global spirit mirrors its industrial diversity, with ties to more than 100 international companies.

Nigeria Shines at the Cultural Avenue

Under a bright green-and-white canopy, the Nigerian booth stood as one of the liveliest corners of the festival. The aroma of spicy jollof rice, fried plantains, and puff-puff (a sweet dough delicacy) drew long queues of curious visitors.

Volunteers dressed in vibrant Ankara outfits danced to Afrobeat rhythms while explaining the meaning behind their attire; patterns that often tell stories of family, status, and heritage.

“This is more than a food stand; it’s our culture on display,” said Dr Helen Abasute, President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Americas, who joined other volunteers at the Nigerian booth.

“Through festivals like this, we show that Nigeria is not only about oil and business. It’s about resilience, creativity, and community.”

Also, the President, NIDO, South Carolina Chapter (NIDOSC), Dr. Emmanuel Igwe, said the ceremony was a remarkable success.

According to Igwe, “this year, Nigeria stood out as a beacon of pride, with our NIDOSC members leading the way.”

He added: “Our presence included a dynamic mix of medical professionals, engineers, nurses, psychologists, clergy, students, and business leaders deeply invested in the fabric of South Carolina. Our traditional offerings—jollof rice, suya, fried chicken, Puff-Puff, chin-chin, and Zobo drink—were a festival highlight.

“We couldn’t keep up with the enthusiastic crowd flocking to savor our delicious dishes, demonstrating a high demand for the flavors of Nigeria. The energy at the Nigerian tent was infectious, as guests danced to Afrobeats and learned about our vibrant heritage through engaging conversations and colorful displays.

“All our members with a swag danced to Nigerian music, drawing applause and sparking curiosity among attendees eager to learn more about Nigeria’s traditions. This genuine sense of community and pride was evident in every interaction, making the festival not just a celebration of culture but a testament to the bonds we continue to build across continents.

“Building on the momentum from this year’s festival, our chapter remains committed to deepening our impact both locally and globally. With each event, we strengthen our connections and amplify the voices of Nigerians making meaningful contributions in South Carolina and beyond.

“As we continue to foster cultural exchange and unity, we encourage everyone to remain engaged, share their talents, and uphold the values that make our community vibrant. Looking forward, our focus will be on expanding outreach, empowering the next generation, and celebrating the achievements of Nigerians everywhere.”

Igwe stressed the need to “keep the spirit alive and ensure that Nigeria’s legacy shines brightly for years to come.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our host city and state for their recognition and support. As we look ahead to next year’s festival, we invite all Nigerians to join us in celebrating our heritage and culture, uniting to showcase the essence of who we are. Together, let’s continue to inspire and connect with our communities all over the globe! Nigerians, no matter where they are, are always ready to be their best. We Move,” he added.

Visitors sampled dishes while learning about Nigeria’s ethnic diversity, from the Yoruba to the Igbo and Hausa, and discovered the country’s role as Africa’s most populous nation. Children were invited to join mini-dance lessons, while adults practised a few Yoruba greetings; laughter and music filled the air.

Connecting diaspora and homeland

Behind the lively booth and cultural displays was a deeper mission. NIDO serves as the official umbrella for Nigerians living abroad.

Established in 2000 and recognised by the Government of Nigeria, NIDO operates through continental arms, including NIDO Europe, NIDO Americas, and NIDO Africa, to mobilise professional and economic resources to support national development.

From London to Atlanta, the organisation provides a platform for Nigerians to connect, collaborate, and give back. Its members include doctors, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, and artists; all committed to leveraging their skills for Nigeria’s progress.

The Festival’s Human Connection

At its heart, the Spartanburg International Festival was not just about performance; it was about people. As attendees moved from tent to tent, they encountered stories that humanised global migration and multicultural living.

“I love learning about different cultures. It’s amazing how much you can discover in one day,” said Cliff Dewberry, a resident who has attended the festival for over a decade.

“Every time I come, I leave with a new appreciation for someone’s story.”

Festivalgoers interacted with Hmong families from Southeast Asia, Haitian drummers, Korean tea masters, and Paraguayan dancers; Paraguay being this year’s “honoured country.” Each encounter revealed how cultural heritage continues to thrive even thousands of miles away from home.

For many, it was emotional. “Not many people know about Hmong people. We descended from China,” said Paxton, one of the participants. “Seeing our community represented here really touched my heart.”

A taste of the world

One of the festival’s biggest attractions remains the Boulevard of Food, a colourful stretch where global cuisines take centre stage. Lines stretched across the park as visitors traded their festival tokens for dishes from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

The Nigerian stall was particularly busy. The rich orange hue of jollof rice shimmered in the afternoon light, served alongside grilled chicken and fried plantains. For dessert, puff-puff and chin-chin offered sweet finishes to a cultural feast.

“The food is always the first thing that gets people’s attention,” laughed Samuel, a Haitian volunteer.

“But when they come for the food, they end up learning something about who we are. That’s what makes this festival special.”

Nearby, stalls from India served samosas and butter chicken, while those from Mexico offered tacos and tamales. The diversity of flavours mirrored the diversity of faces; families of all races and generations sharing benches and stories over meals from faraway lands.

Music, dance, and the pulse of the world

As the day unfolded, Barnet Park came alive with performances that spanned continents. On the main stage, Afrobeat drummers from West Africa performed beside Latin dancers, Celtic pipe players, and Middle Eastern belly dancers. Each act drew cheers from the crowd, proving that rhythm is a universal language.

The festival’s closing performance, a fusion of African drums and South American samba, brought the audience to its feet.

“I’ve been coming here for years, but this year felt different,” said Maria Santos, a festivalgoer from Greenville. “There’s a kind of energy, like the world has come together just to dance.”

Building bridges beyond borders

The Nigerian presence at the festival was also symbolic of something larger: the growing recognition of the diaspora’s role in international community building.

NIDO’s participation in cultural festivals across the United States and Europe is part of a broader strategy to use culture as a tool for diplomacy and development.

With the promotion of Nigerian art, food, and entrepreneurship abroad, NIDO members strengthen networks that can later support investment and collaboration back home.

Many chapters now host ‘Diaspora Days’, ‘Nigeria Investment Forums’, and ‘Return-to-Africa’ mentorship schemes; all designed to bridge the gap between migration and national development.

According to NIDO’s charter, the organisation seeks to: “Promote Nigeria’s image and global trade relations; Leverage the expertise and economic resources of Nigerians abroad; Facilitate information sharing and knowledge transfer between Nigerians overseas and those at home; Encourage patriotic involvement in governance and social investment, and create professional linkages and policy input for sustainable national growth.”

These objectives are already yielding results. Over the years, NIDO members have initiated hospital equipment donations, skills-transfer workshops, and educational programs in collaboration with state governments in Nigeria.

“We believe Nigerians abroad are an essential part of the nation’s future,” said Mrs Uche Okeke, a NIDO Europe representative. “When we showcase our culture here in Spartanburg, we’re not only celebrating identity; we’re strengthening international partnerships.”