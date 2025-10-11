Nigerbev Unveils New Look for BEST Portfolio

Raheem Akingbolu

Nigerbev Limited, the producer of BEST spirits in Nigeria, has unveiled a new packaging for its flagship BEST portfolio.

The unveiling introduced redesigned packaging for all seven variants in the BEST family, BEST Cream, BEST Whisky, BEST London Dry Gin, BEST Vodka, BEST Inferno, BEST Whisky VIP, and BEST Chocolate Vodka, featuring new labels, caps, and cartons. While the iconic bottle shapes remain unchanged, the refreshed labels, caps, and cartons present a bold, modern, and premium visual identity meant to reignite consumer pride and enhance shelf appeal.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Nigerbev, Dr Obinna Ike, said “The unveiling of the new BEST packaging affirms our commitment to staying ahead of evolving consumer expectations while reinforcing our position as a trusted name in the Nigerian spirits market. This unveiling is about our consumers, as well as the start of a redefined approach to engaging our market as a company. We are laying the foundation for stronger connection and broader reach across the market and region.”

Speaking on the brand’s plans for broader African market penetration, Group Managing Director, David Salmon, Westside Distillers and Vintners (the parent company of Nigerbev), said “BEST has been a strong and trusted brand in West Africa for many years, with its origin being South Africa. What we are presently doing in Nigeria is setting the tone for how we intend to show up in new markets. As we expand our footprint beyond Nigeria, our long-term ambition is to scale the BEST brand across West and Central Africa with precision.”

The event gathered distributors, wholesalers, influencers, and brand team for an immersive brand experience that spotlighted the story behind the refresh, the design journey, and the brand’s evolution. Beyond the reveal itself, the evening featured curated product showcases and tastings, allowing attendees to experience firsthand how the new identity aligns with the brand’s promise of delivering premium experiences.

A key highlight of the evening was a panel session aimed at unpacking the thought process behind the brand refresh and the creative direction that shaped the new visual identity. The panel featured Dr Obinna Ike, Managing Director, Nigerbev Limited; David Salmon, Group MD Westside Distillers & Vintners (the parent company of Nigerbev); Marlies Immelman, Group Marketing & Brand Co – ordinator; and Anselem Ikeotuonye, Commercial Director, Nigerbev Limited. The session explored the new design, consumer insight, cultural relevance, and the bold vision for the BEST brand, providing guests guests aomw context and the implication for the African business.

The unveiling comes at a strategic time for the company, ahead of the festive season and during a period of increasing demand for consumer-centric innovation.

Speaking on the timing of the refresh, Akeem Audu, Marketing Manager at Nigerbev Limited, emphasized the brand’s commitment to listening to its audience:

“For over fifteen years, the BEST portfolio carried a look that many Nigerians came to know and trust. But as times change, so do consumer expectations, and we believe brands must evolve with them. With a contemporary visual identity, we are ensuring that the BEST brand stays culturally relevant and continues to connect with consumers without losing sight of those who have been with us from the beginning. This refresh is a renewed sense of presence and a commitment to staying ahead in an ever-evolving market.”

This event signals a strategic repositioning for BEST as “The Icon for Best Moments,” as Nigerbev charts a path toward greater visibility, cultural relevance, and regional expansion. The company confirmed that while this refresh is a major milestone, it is just the beginning of what consumers and trade partners can expect in the months ahead.