Nasarawa Commences Inspection of Unregulated Mining Activities 

Igbawase Ukumba in lafia

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said it will soon commence a state-wide environmental inspection and monitoring exercise across all mining sites to checkmate unregulated mining activities in the state.

The state Commissioners for Environment, Mrs. Margret Elayo, disclosed this at a press conference in Lafia, adding that the state government observed increasing environmental challenges linked to unregulated and unsafe mining operations.

“Our state is blessed with vast mineral resources that have greatly supported our economy and earned us the name ‘Home of Solid Minerals’.

“However, the government recognises the growing environmental challenges arising from unregulated mining activities including erosion, deforestation, water pollution, and the loss of farmlands,” she said.

She said that the Nasarawa State government through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, is taking decisive steps to promote responsible and sustainable mining practices.

“We are strengthening collaboration with miners, traditional institutions, and host communities to ensure that mining activities are conducted in line with approved environmental standards.

“To this end, the ministry will soon commence a state-wide environmental inspection and monitoring exercise across all mining sites. This initiative is designed not to intimidate or punish, but to guide operators and ensure compliance with best environmental practices,” Elayo said.