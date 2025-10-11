Mars Aviation Clarifies Court Order Affecting Accounts

Mars Aviation Limited has reacted to reports that an ex parte order by a Federal High Court in Abuja has restricted access to its accounts following the conclusion of investigation of businessman Mr. Bashir Haske who is associated with the airline.

In a statement signed by management, the airline said, “The application leading to the said order was made without notice to us, and we were therefore not allowed to present our position before the court. We have since instructed our legal counsel to take all appropriate steps to challenge the order and to ensure that the facts are properly placed before the court.”

It further stated that the company has conducted all its operations in full compliance with applicable laws and regulatory standards. “Every payment received by the company was for legitimate services rendered in accordance with Nigerian law and international best practices.”

“It is important to note that the allegations being circulated are unfounded and unsupported by credible evidence,” the company clarified. “Committed to full cooperation, we will present comprehensive and transparent documentation at the appropriate time and in the proper legal forum to establish the legitimacy and integrity of our operations.”

“We reaffirm our respect for the lawful mandate of agencies charged with investigative responsibilities. We trust that these powers will be exercised with fairness and full adherence to due process. We remain confident that, once all the facts are properly presented before the court, the outcome will confirm the integrity of Mars Aviation Limited and its management.”