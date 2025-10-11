Lord Mayor of Plymouth Honours Nigerian-born Journalist, Edoki

The Lord Mayor of Plymouth in England, Councillor Kathy Watkin has presented a Special Recognition Award to Nigerian-born broadcast journalist and host of African Vibe With Richybongo on CHBN Radio, Richard Edoki popularly known as Richybongo on behalf of Toskel Travels Limited and Toskel Community Heritage and Culture CIC.

The award, according to the organisers, celebrates Richybongo’s effort in promoting cultural diversity, inclusion, and unity through his radio show, African Vibe With Richybongo, bringing people together through rhythm, dance, and culture.

The presentation which was done at just-concluded Nigeria 65th Independence Day celebration in Plymouth, put together by Toskel Community Heritage and Culture CIC, in collaboration with Toskel Travels Ltd and Nigerians in Plymouth, brought together people from all walks of life to honour the Nigerian culture, creativity, and collective strength.

The celebration of the Nigeria Independence Day Anniversary held at the University of Plymouth attracted the Lord Mayor of Plymouth, Her Consort, City Councillors, community leaders, and 10 Nollywood celebrities who travelled from Nigeria to join in the celebration.

The event according to the organisers reflects their deep commitment to community building, cultural inclusion, and the belief that Nigerians and indeed Africans flourish wherever they are.

The recognition of Richybongo celebrates his show’s success in giving African culture a powerful and positive voice on the airwaves, building bridges and uniting communities beyond music.

Responding, Edoki said he is happy to be celebrated by his fellow Nigerians in the diaspora and promised to continue in producing more engaging content and community collaboration to help foster dialogue, celebrate diversity, and bring people together from all walks of life.