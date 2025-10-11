League of Anambra Professionals Unveils Scholarship for Indigent Students

The League of Anambra Professionals (LAP) has announced the launch of its Future Forward Scholarship Programme, an educational support initiative aimed at assisting brilliant but financially disadvantaged students of Anambra origin to pursue higher education.

According to LAP, the scheme is designed for candidates who have passed their JAMB examinations but are unable to proceed to the university due to lack of funds.

The programme, described as one of the organisation’s flagship Social Responsibility (SR) projects, seeks to give hope to young Ndi Anambra and strengthen the state’s human capital through education.

Eligibility requirements include proof of indigent status, strong WAEC/JAMB results, testimonial of good behavior from school or evidence of extra-curricular engagement, confirmation of indigene status from the applicant’s Traditional Ruler or Town Union President General, a one-page personal statement by the candidate, and a supporting letter from a parent or guardian.

LAP President, Nnamdi Obi, said “This Future Forward Scholarship Scheme is part of our efforts to empower promising youths who would otherwise be denied the opportunity of higher education. By investing in these young people, we are investing in the future of Anambra State. We are shaping a generation of leaders, innovators, and change makers.”

Obi, a Pharmacist and the CEO of Embassy Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug manufacturing company in Nigeria, further stated that “This scholarship is more than financial aid; it is hope for brilliant youths who might otherwise be denied education. It is our modest way of securing the future of Ndi Anambra through education.”

The group urged churches, schools, traditional rulers, and community leaders to help spread the information to ensure that the scholarship reaches the most deserving students across the state.

Interested applicants are required to complete the online application form via www.leagueofanambraprofessionals.org. The deadline for submission is the end of October 2025.