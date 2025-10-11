Julius Berger Strengthens Team Unity With Cultural Day Celebration

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc recently held its annual Cultural Day celebration across its corporate offices, regional headquarters, and project sites nationwide.

The event once again highlighted the company’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity as a vital tool for fostering unity, peaceful coexistence, and socio-economic development.

This year’s Cultural Day was marked by colourful displays of tradition, as staff turned out in vibrant attire representing Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups. The celebration featured traditional music, dance performances, cultural exhibitions, and a showcase of indigenous cuisines, all reflecting the depth and richness of Nigeria’s heritage.

In Abuja, the Head of Human Resources, Olorunfemi Ojomo, welcomed everyone and spoke about the importance of unity in diversity.

He said that the company values the strength found in different cultures and will continue to promote it.

Ojomo said, “I can see some beautiful dresses this evening. I’m really impressed. Thank you very much for the effort. Definitely it is going to be a beautiful outing. Like I always say every year in year out, it’s one of those moments where we get to celebrate our diversity.

“Yes, it’s a period for some fun. However, most important thing here is we try as much to recognise that we’re from different parts of the world, different parts of the country because we are as a company and that’s our strength. It’s very important to appreciate ourselves. So little things like this do matter a lot. So, to each and every one of you, I say welcome. Please do have a fantastic time here this evening. Thank you very much.”

Across the regions, staff brought creativity and pride to the occasion. In Lagos, employees showcased the vibrancy of Yoruba culture through dance, drumming, and traditional cuisine. In Abuja, staff highlighted the richness of Northern traditions with displays of Hausa-Fulani heritage, while Port Harcourt teams brought the colourful essence of the Niger Delta to life. From the East to the West, the company’s project sites reflected the same energy celebrating Nigeria’s cultural tapestry in a truly nationwide event.

The Cultural Day celebration has over the years grown into a Julius Berger tradition that not only fosters friendship among employees but also reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to values that strengthen communities.

This year’s edition once again underscored Julius Berger’s belief that culture remains a vital driver of national identity and a catalyst for peace, harmony, and sustainable development.