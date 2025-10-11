  • Saturday, 11th October, 2025

Jonathan Has Agreed to Meet Tinubu Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention, Says Sowore

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, yesterday, disclosed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore who disclosed this in a post on his X handle after a meeting with Jonathan in Abuja, said they discussed the urgent and compelling need to resolve Kanu’s case.

The activist wrote: “Earlier today in Abuja, I met with former President @GEJonathan (Goodluck Jonathan) to discuss the continued incarceration of Mazi @NnamdiKanu.”

Sowore said Jonathan welcomed the need to address Kanu’s case in the interest of justice and national unity.

He added, “President Jonathan agreed that there is an urgent and compelling need to address this matter decisively and justly. I thank him sincerely for recognising the importance of resolving Kanu’s case in the interest of peace, fairness, and national healing.

“Particularly assuring was that he promised to meet @officialabat (President Bola Tinubu) to discuss this issue as soon as possible.”

Sowore further stated that Jonathan’s intervention adds to the growing voices calling for Kanu’s release.

“A list that already includes ex-Vice President @atiku, Femi Falana SAN, Senator @ShehuSani, and many others across political and regional divides,” he said.

He added that the IPOB leader “remains in detention today because he took up the just cause of confronting the long-standing issue of marginalisation in Nigeria.”

He also called on key political, cultural, and religious figures such as Peter Obi, Chukwuma Soludo, Alex Otti, Francis Nwifuru, Peter Mbah, Hope Uzodinma, Oby Ezekwesili, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s John Mbata to lend their voices to the demand for Kanu’s release.

