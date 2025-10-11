ITTF-Africa Championships in Tunis Will Be Fierce, Says Oshodi

President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), Wahid Enitan Oshodi, has expressed high expectations for this year’s ITTF-Africa Championships, citing the impressive form and quality of players set to compete.

Oshodi commended the Tunisian Table Tennis Federation (FTTT) for stepping in to host the tournament following Rwanda’s late withdrawal, praising their dedication to the sport and their experience in organising top-tier events.

He also expressed excitement over the strong presence of young talent at the tournament, which will take place in Tunis from October 12 to 19. The event serves as a qualifying competition for the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in London.

“There’s no doubt this year’s tournament will be fiercely contested, especially given the current form of our players and the emergence of talented youth athletes,” Oshodi said. “We’re particularly thrilled that many junior players who featured at the recent Youth Tournaments in Lagos have earned spots on their national teams for Tunis. This shows they’re maturing and ready to challenge the veterans. This will give us a chance to see the levels of improvement in their play over the last year. I expect upsets in Tunis and look forward to seeing some of these young stars rise to the top.”

He added, “We must also acknowledge the experience of our established players, which will make the tournament even more exciting.. The atmosphere in Tunis will rival any global event. Tunisia is a seasoned host with a strong track record, and we’re eager for the tournament to kick off on October 12. The highlight for many teams will be the team event, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships in London.”

The 2026 edition will celebrate the centenary of the sport, returning to the city where both the International Table Tennis Federation and the first World Championships were founded in 1926.

This year’s continental showcase promises high-stakes action as Africa’s finest athletes compete across seven categories: men’s team, women’s team, men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The Rades Multisports Hall will host eight thrilling days of elite competition