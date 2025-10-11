Iroghama Ogbeifun: Biggest Obstacle to Greatness is Your Mind

Managing Director/CEO of Starzs Investments Company Limited and a Member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Iroghama Ogbeifun, embodies the power of resilience, vision, and self-belief in a world that often underestimates women in leadership. As the International Day of the Girl-Child casts global attention on the need to empower young girls to lead and innovate, Ogbeifun’s story stands as a compelling testament to what’s possible when determination meets purpose. From navigating a male-dominated oil and marine industry to mentoring young women in business, she continues to challenge stereotypes and inspire a new generation of female leaders. In this conversation with Nume Ekeghe, she shares her thoughts on leadership, the power of the mind, and the importance of education, mentorship, and excellence. Excerpts:

his year’s International Day of the Girl-Child focuses on empowering young girls to lead and innovate. What does this day personally mean to you?

For me, this means firstly removing mental biases that impede young girls from believing in their ability to lead and innovate. It means more representation of women in leadership and innovation, which shows young girls that it is indeed possible. It means creating platforms that train and equip young girls to lead and to innovate. It means intentionally providing opportunities for young girls to take up leadership positions.

Growing up, what shaped your confidence and ambition as a young woman, and how did your upbringing influence your journey to leadership?

Watching the women in my life pursue their dreams uninhibitedly and passionately. They did not allow society’s views of a woman’s place or human obstacles at work, stop them. They showed up and showed out every day. My mum, God rest her soul, Dr. Cecilia Ojezua, was an epitome of ambition, hard work, and beautiful grace. She served 30 years at NNPC Medical, across several locations, and eventually reached the General Manager level. She remains an inspiration to me every day and reinforces my belief that representation matters. I am because I saw her do!

Many girls in Nigeria still face barriers to education and self-expression. What do you see as the most urgent step society must take to change this?

The society is made up of all of us. You and me. So the steps to change begin with us. Begins in the homes. Parents telling their children that they are worthy, they are champions, they can succeed in whatever they put their minds to. The first builder of a child’s confidence begins at home and then at school. Education across Nigeria today should be free at least to the secondary school level. Access to education should be simplified and available to all, regardless of social status. Creating social welfare systems that empower parents and remove the need for children to work instead of being in school is necessary. If we must make a change, especially for the girl child, we must be intentional and deliberate.

As a woman leading a company in the marine and oil services industry, a space often seen as male-dominated, what personal challenges did you overcome, and how did they shape your leadership philosophy?

I faced doubt in my competence, I faced accusations of emotional decisions due to being a woman, I faced sexual harassment, and I faced disrespect. I have dealt with these challenges by removing my gender from interactions. In my mind, when I walk into a room, I am simply a human being, an intelligent one at that, who has value to bring to the table and I focus on delivering that value. I believe that excellence speaks for itself and earns even grudging respect. This has helped a lot, focusing on excellence.

How important is mentorship in closing the gender gap, and do you currently mentor or support young women in business?

Mentorship is important because it brings young people in touch with the representation of what is indeed possible and how to achieve it, too. I currently support various young women in business through funding and coaching.

In your opinion, what misconceptions about women in leadership persist in Nigeria, and how can women leaders dismantle them through example?

That women in leadership do not support other women, and that women cannot work together. These are myths that have been proven to be false time and time again through various examples. Again, representation is important to dispel these negative narratives because I believe that if more women partnerships are showcased, it will encourage more of such to emerge. The women-focused associations play a significant role in such showcases.

How can corporate Nigeria play a stronger role in advancing girl-child education and empowerment, beyond token CSR initiatives?

I believe the instructive word here is “token”. I think Meaningful CSR initiatives that are sustainable remain a powerful tool for corporates to make change and impact. So I believe that transforming CSR projects beyond a box-ticking exercise to well-thought-out and strategic exercises will advance girl child education.

What advice would you give to young girls who aspire to break into industries that society often tells them “are not for women?

Rise above the mental bias in your own mind. Once you believe in yourself, you can drown out the noise. Look around you, women are smashing those ceilings and breaking those barriers. If they can do it, then so you can! Namibia just became the first African country with an all-female leadership in government! It is possible!

Balancing leadership and family life is often seen as a difficult act. How do you personally navigate both worlds without losing your sense of self?

Well, I practise the principle of work-life prioritisation, which entails me prioritising different aspects of life and work per time depending on the nature of the responsibility. I apply the glass ball versus plastic ball technique. This has helped me reduce mum guilt and show up for my family, myself, and my work.

You’ve often spoken about discipline and purpose as key drivers of success. How do you instill these values in your children and the young people who look up to you?

First of all, I exemplify these values consistently. I speak about them and I live them. I realise that children will do what you do not what you say. Young people will emulate what they see works for someone they look up to, which means putting words that they believe in into action.

The girl-child conversation is not just about empowerment but also protection — from abuse, discrimination, and early marriage. How can parents and communities do better in safeguarding the girl-child?

By accepting and stepping into their responsibility as protectors, not hiding perpetrators and being silent in the face of abuse. Society must recognise the God given power of the girl child and the important role that she plays in communities, as a child and eventually as an adult. After all, they say if you want to educate a nation, educate a woman. So instead of fighting to silence it, to kill it, rather embrace it, nurture it, and help it thrive.

In your journey as an entrepreneur and leader, were there moments of doubt or failure that taught you lessons you now pass on to younger women?

Oh, certainly, many times. Even now, as recently as last weekend, I suffered from doubt, but I have a ‘why’, a purpose that is greater than my fear of failure or doubt. It is this ‘why’ that keeps me going, keeps me believing, and keeps me motivated to stay the course and never look back. So my advice is to find this ‘why’, your purpose. What makes you trudge on, even when upon feel like giving up? Whatever it is, find it and hold on to it. I have also accepted failure as part of life’s journey. I do not let it cripple me or hold me back. Rather I embrace it with all the lessons that it brings, I feel all the emotions and then I pick myself up and keep moving.

Finally, what message would you like to leave with every young Nigerian girl on this International Day of the Girl-Child?

I will tell them that the biggest obstacle to your greatness is your mind. If you win the battle in your mind, then you have won, period. Nobody can hold you back from achieving whatever you set your mind to. Your circumstances do not determine how far you can go. Dig deep and be excellent at whatever you put your hands and your heart to. The world respects excellence, grudgingly or not.