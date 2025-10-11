Imbibe Ethics, Innovation, Accountability for Effective Service Delivery, NDDC, Experts Charge Staff

Sunday Okobi

Staff members of the Corporate Service/Governance and Due Process Department of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been charged to embrace accountability, innovation, integrity, and regulatory compliance to enable the commission to carry out its mandate in the Niger Delta region effectively.

The call was made at a three-day capacity-building retreat and masterclass for the Office of the Executive Director, Corporate Services, and the Corporate Governance and Due Process department of the Commission. The retreat was facilitated by Peace and Development Projects (PEDEP) and MARG Education International.

At the event, held in Lagos yesterday with the theme: ‘Regulatory and Compliance Trends, Ethics and Risk in Public Service: Innovating Corporate Services for Impact’, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDDC, Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde, in his address, stated that the theme reflects a necessary shift in thinking, adding that: “Our goal is not just to respond to change, but to lead it, and that the commitment of dedicated professionals to public service will continue to drive the Niger Delta Development Commission forward.”

Abegunde further explained that the retreat was curated to sustain human capital development within the Commission.

According to him, “It is a space for strategic reflection, collaborative thinking, and innovative planning to enable us to better align corporate services with the Commission’s mandate.

“The theme for this year’s retreat reflects a timely and necessary shift in our thinking. The fast-evolving nature of governance, technology, and public expectations demands a more agile, integrated, and forward-thinking corporate service structure.

“This retreat has been curated as part of our wider effort to sustain the development of human capital across the Commission, starting from within. It is a space for strategic reflection, collaborative thinking, and innovative planning to enable us to better align corporate services with the Commission’s mandate and the needs of our region.”

He noted that the programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s government, focusing on enhancing organisational effectiveness through innovation, embedding a performance-driven culture, and promoting efficiency and transparency.

The executive director told the staff members that their duties are to “streamline our internal processes to promote efficiency and transparency, and foster an environment where creativity and accountability coexist. As participants, the expectations from this retreat are clear: Openly engage and share practical ideas that can improve how we work; identify specific gaps and propose implementable reforms, and commit to translating retreat insights into daily operations for tangible results.”

While declaring the 2025 Corporate Services retreat and masterclass open, he encouraged the personnel of the department to connect, reflect, and challenge the norm, adding that: “By the end of this gathering, I expect your intellectual batteries to be recharged and fully equipped for more productive service delivery to the Niger Delta and beyond.

One of the resource persons for he retreat, Seyi Olulade, managing partner of The Impeccable Skills Company, in her presentation titled: ‘Innovating Corporate Services for Impact: Building A Regenerative Legacy’, urged the personnel to lead differently, work differently, and care differently, adding that: “that is how institutions transcend generations. Excellence is not a destination; it is the discipline of constant renewal.”

According to her, “The future of governance will not be led by those who know the rules best, but by those who know how to renew them. Our work is not to repeat what was, but to reimagine what can be-that is how legacy is built.”

Olulade challenged the NDDC to recalibrate its strategies for the next 25 years.

Another speaker, Dr. Abiodun Ashad of the Department of Public Administration, Lagos State University, who dwelt on ‘Ethics and the need for regulatory compliance for effective public service’, highlighted ethics as crucial for effective service delivery.

He identified accountability, transparency, and professionalism as key pillars that build public trust, support sustainable development, and strengthen democracy. Dr. Ashad said: “The future of Nigeria’s public service will not be defined by the brilliance of our policies alone, but by the character of those who implement them. “Ethics and leadership are not abstract ideals; they are daily choices we make in how we serve, decide, and lead. Every time a public servant chooses integrity over corruption, accountability over impunity, and service over self-interest, the nation takes a step forward.

“Let us leave this workshop with a renewed commitment: to lead by example, to act with courage, and to rebuild trust in our institutions. The change Nigeria needs begins with us-here and now.”