House Begins Investigation On Mismanagement of Oil Spill Clean-up Funds

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday inaugurated an ad hoc committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement of oil spill clean-up funds in the Niger Delta.

To this end, the Green Chamber pledged to ensure accountability, transparency, and justice for affected communities.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, urged the ad hoc committee to, among other things, determine the managerial competence of those entrusted with the clean-up funds.

Abbas, who was represented by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Kumo, said it was important to find answers to critical questions bordering on the activities involved in the clean-up exercise.

He stated, “We have to find out the capacity of the managers that were put in place by the government to manage the funds of the clean-up. Also, there is a need to understand the causes of the mismanagement.

“Similarly, we must equally understand what was involved in the entire funds dedicated for the clean-up, and finally, we must, as a committee, find out whether there was accountability in the process of the management of the clean-up funds.

“If we can understand these, we can provide a solution. I’m convinced that the members here can be fair, just, and balanced in your report.”

Also, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, said the committee’s establishment reflects the House’s unwavering commitment to environmental justice and responsible management of public resources.

He noted that the establishment of the committee underscored the shared commitment to ensuring accountability, transparency, and environmental justice for the people of the Niger Delta.

Etteh lamented that despite several interventions and billions of Naira allocated over the years for clean-up efforts, the Niger Delta continued to suffer severe environmental damage and economic hardship.

He added, “The Niger Delta has faced years of environmental degradation and untold damage due to oil exploration and frequent spills.

“In response, various government agencies have been created or assigned the responsibility of conducting environmental remediation and clean-up operations.

“Unfortunately, troubling reports of alleged mismanagement, inefficiency, and poor coordination have overshadowed these initiatives.

“Funds allocated for clean-up efforts have not produced the anticipated outcomes, leaving communities still affected, livelihoods in jeopardy, and public trust diminished,” he said.

Etteh noted that the committee’s mandate included uncovering the truth behind the use of clean-up funds, evaluating the performance of government agencies, and recommending reforms for sustainable remediation.