HAGO Africa Launches to Bridge Trust Gap Between Customers, Vendors

Omolabake Fasogbon

Digital marketplace for services, HAGO Africa has launched in Nigeria’s market to address long-standing trust and efficiency challenges that plague the country’s informal service sector.

The platform connects customers to verified artisans and professionals in their locality, providing a safer and faster way to book services through features such as location-based search, escrow payment, and in-app messaging.

Speaking during the launch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HAGO Africa, Samuel Imoisili, explained that the platform was designed to deal with credibility and accountability hurdles within Africa’s service industry.

“Our mission is simple — to build trust where it’s been missing. For years, customers have struggled with unreliable vendors, while skilled professionals have found it difficult to prove their credibility. HAGO changes this by making every connection transparent, secure, and built on accountability,” he explained.

He informed further that the platform enables users to search, chat, book, and pay service providers directly within the app, different from traditional word-of-mouth referral system.

He affirmed that this model ensured that transactions are documented and payments safeguarded.

“Vendors on the other hand gain increased visibility, access to new clients, and digital tools that encourage professionalism through transparent pricing, prompt communication, and reliable service delivery.”

Overall, Imoisili said the company’s broader goal remains to formalise and professionalise Africa’s service economy via the innovation.

“Service delivery in Africa has always been a matter of trust. By empowering both customers and vendors, we’re not only solving a pain point, we are raising the bar for the entire service economy”, he said.