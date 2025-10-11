Group Eulogises FG, Edo Govt, Other Facilitators of Museum of West African Arts

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Board of Trustees of Edo Unity League has given commended the state and federal governments and other facilitators of the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) in Benin City, for the monumental edifice, which in all intents and purposes spotlights the indefatigability of the Benin cultural heritage in the comity of Africa cultural entities.

Prof. Akenuwa J. Obarogie, Coordinator General, Edo Unity League who made the commendation in a statement, noted that the monumental edifice has confirmed that the Benin nation is the centre of cultural microcosm in Africa as a truism that cannot be tainted,

According to Obarogie, “Arising from a steering committee meeting on the inauguration of a Cultural Renaissance Summit planning committee, the Board of Trustees of the Edo Unity League presented in an official statement of appreciation to the Government of Edo State, the federal government and the entire facilitators of the Museum of West African Arts Benin City, for the monumental edifice, which in all intents and purposes spotlights the indefatigability of the Benin cultural heritage in the comity of Africa cultural entities.

“That the Benin nation is the centre of cultural microcosm in Africa is a truism that cannot be tainted, therefore, the preservation as well as the commercial subscription to Museum’s services is sacred duty that the average Edo man and woman owes the world class heritage viewing destination.”

He also declared, “The recent endorsement of the Museum of West African Arts in a viral video by a worldwide Arts and Culture intellectual – High Priest Osemwengie Ebohon is worthy of emulation, and deserving of commendation.

“We respectfully call on all public and private tertiary institutions to make the museum a point of reference in practicals and research explorations.

“We also called on cultural and business entities in Nigeria and the diaspora to rally the Museum to succeed exceedingly, and to attract other multinational cultural heritage investments in our dear state.”