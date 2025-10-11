Governor Uzodinma’s Submission on the APC

By Okey Ikechukwu

Should a leader write a book about his party’s performance while still in office? Whichever way the answer goes, one thing is clear: Anyone in public office who dares to give a long narrative about an ongoing tenure must be so sure of his ideas, performance and trajectory that he has the courage to put is all down in writing and dare anyone to prove him wrong. On the other hand, the person may actually also be on an ego trip, and would put out materials that say only nice things about his party and his people.

But the matter is rather different in a book by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. He said, in the Introduction to his book, A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria, that idea of writing a book about his political party came to him on the day the party defeated the PDP in the 2015 presidential elections. The idea got further, and very rousing, fillip more than eight years later; when he was asked to deliver the inaugural address at the launch of the Progressive Institute of Nigeria.

As he notes in the book: “In the course of preparing for the address, it struck me that many of us in the APC may not even be conscious of the ideals which the party stands for”. Thus, the book he then went ahead to write, which is the subject of our discourse today, is the result of a genuine desire to provide factual political and historical material to members of his party; and to Nigerians in general for the purpose of serious political education.

This makes Governor Uzodinma’s book a deliberate presentation of his perspective on the successes of his party and, by extension and implication, also his own trajectory as a governor within the fold. It brings out the gains anyone can speak of under the current APC government, within and outside Imo state.

He took a total of 372 pages to lay it all out, deploying ten chapters, a well-crafted Epilogue and a 17-page bibliography in the process. The examples and data supplied in the book are verifiable. The political insights and lessons presented are poignant. The simple language and delivery make the book an un-stressful read.

Which is really not common with “political” writings in Nigeria today. The writers of such works often take a lot of trouble to complicate simple matters, by looking for big words and comparative political postulations that make comprehension a little complicated for the average reader. But this book is straightforward. Its simple narrative style makes it appealing, because the flow of the chapters, as one dovetailed into the other, does not stress the reader at all.

The book is, first and foremost, one man’s honest attempt to put some facts on the table, and also answer some questions about governance, leadership, development, political education, national cohesion, security and Nigeria’s political development, going forward. To the extent that the author was frank enough to say that he “was struck” by the challenge of possible political illiteracy by many who presume to be leading us at various levels within the political system, to that extent must one also thank him for making a point that is lost on many who are aspiring to public office through the instrumentality of political parties.

The worst hit in this regard are, perhaps, the youths among our budding politicians. Many of them are thinking only of SUVs and sundry privileges of office. They see no connection between public office and Service Delivery, no; not at all. But we are digressing.

Alhaji Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano State and also the immediate past Chairman of the APC said in the “Foreword” to Governor Uzodinma’s book that the book “… captures the extent and depth of our national challenges, and even crises, with analytical depth”. Because he, Ganduje, understands the situation as an insider, he says, further: “… the weight of governance, the resistance to reforms, and the complexity of delivering good and people-friendly results in a country as complex and dynamic as Nigeria” was a mater not to be taken lightly.

He also said that “Governor Uzodimna’s chronicle of his impactful experience and selfless service over the years brings transformational developments and efforts that exhibit commitment, rigour, resilience and strength in pursuit of the envisioned Greater Nigeria”.

The author’s Introduction to this book is a must tread for anyone who wants to understand the early beginnings, and goals of the APC, its response to the political climate of the time, and the scope of its aspirations. The first chapter takes the reader to the foundations, history and trajectory of progressive politics in Nigeria generally, going beyond the present, to progressivism generally and to the progressive movements and political parties before and after Nigeria’s independence.

The second chapter took up the task of trying to make the reader appreciate wider perspectives on global progressive thinking and contrast same with our experience here in Nigeria. It is here that the author speaks about the templates for adapting to the prospects of our operating environment here in Nigeria, notwithstanding the challenges. And he capped it by showing how the APC has been able to interpret, adapt and configure its progressive policies and programmes notwithstanding the challenges.

We find, in chapters three and four a thoroughgoing and informed critique of the APC manifesto, and answers to the question of whether the party has indeed achieved anything of outstanding significance since its ascension to power, respectively. The courage to take on the two touchy issues of (1) the party manifesto and (2) performance in office is both a display of the spirit of frank discourse and a dangerous playground and path for anyone who is not sure of what he is talking about.

Chapter three highlights the major progressive policies and programmes the APC has so far introduced, since 2015, to ascertain to what extent such policies and programmes aligned with original philosophy and ideals of the party. And by also carrying out an assessment of the party’ performance thus far, the chapter closes with a reassuring note as an attempt at some degree of leadership accountability, tendentious or not.

The next chapter, as mentioned earlier, takes up the matter of responding to questions regarding the performance of the APC as a party and a government since it came to power some ten years ago. It brings up sectoral achievement, touching such themes as growth indices, the economy, finance, poverty alleviation, employment and allied matters. It also highlighted the government’s impact on the agricultural sector, housing, power, security and targeted interventions for special impact.

All said, the author, without denying extant challenges, scored his party well in these areas, including education, rural development, environmental sustainability, etc. While the jury is still out on some of the issues raised and the scores the author ascribed in that regard, the mere courage to even bring them up in such detail and with candour in an atmosphere of doubt and scepticism is clearly indicative of a determination to engage frankly, without denying the low points.

The fifth chapter, in highlighting the policies of the APC, also undertakes case studies of successfully implemented policies and programmes. These were drawn from the Buhari and Tinubu’s administrations, with their levels of impact on the people, as well as the challenges faced and eventually overcome by both administrations in addressing them, also highlighted.

Chapters six, seven and eight,aere genuine exercises in (1) Comparative analysis of government performance, over time, (2) how the APC has been running an inclusive government and (3) The issue of Nigeria being a global village under the APC, respectively. They should be read very closely.

Chapter nine takes up most of the complaints, uncomplimentary observations and criticisms of the APC in the public domain. The responses to the issues raised are strong and understandable. The chapter also takes the further step of identifying areas and issues needing greater attention. It then raised questions and suggestions about possible changes of strategy, with strong emphasis on using the lessons learnt for improvements in the future.

In chapter ten, we see some interesting discourse on the way forward for progressive government, governance and leadership generally in Nigeria. Vision review for the next decade, policy reforms, institutions reengineering, strategies for addressing unemployment, are all on the cards. So is the call, particularly on all leaders and members of the party, to rededicate themselves to progressive ideals. The author’s passionate appeal here is for every member of his party to be part of a new resolve to follow through in articulating and implementing a new and truly progressive vision for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Epilogue to A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria reminisces on the travails and trajectory of the APC, its gains and challenges over the last ten years, as well as what must happen in order for it to re-invent itself where and when necessary. It calls for reflection, getting to the bottom of all national and party issues, and refocusing on the economy, national security, corruption, infrastructural challenges, food security, education and the digital Economy with candour, renewed vigour and realistic expectations.

It did not leave out the need to look into the welfare of workers, continued regional development, and the general aspiration towards a greater and better future for all. The author’s final word on the way forward for progressive governance in Nigeria is this: “I also made an attempt in the book to point the reader towards the future. … in arriving at these ideas, I factored in the criticism we have received as a party, and some ideas I have shared with fellow progressives… especially fellow members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum”,

Governor Uzodinma has bared his mind on how responsible leadership and sound political education can work together toward party consolidation and a greater Nigeria. The lessons he has learnt over the years as an insider gave him the strong foundation for crafting and proposing all that he put forward in the book. It conveys an attempt at a new a new vision that is encapsulated within the framework of sustainable leadership and party practices.

The questions thrown up by this book, and answered for the reflectively reader who sees beyond the mere narrative, include the following: (1) How does a party managing a nation like ours address core leadership and developmental challenges without first fully educating the presumed drivers and managers of that development? (2) What lines of action are open to an innovative leader and a progressive party, when the pressures of the moment sometimes compel a recalibration of its plans?

The answers to these questions lie in the book, which I would urge anyone who can get hold of it to read.