Four Soldiers Killed as Nigerian Troops Repel Attack in Borno

.Army to counter terrorists’ disinformation with AI technology, train PR officers, journalists in fact-checking

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Four Nigerian soldiers were killed and five wounded when troops repelled a coordinated attack by Islamist insurgents in Ngamdu, northeastern Borno State, the military said yesterday.

Also, the Nigerian Army has taken progressive steps in countering terrorists’ disinformation through Artificial Intelligence technology by training Army Public Relations Officers and journalists in the effective use of AI for fact-checking claims, photographs, and videos.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have this year stepped up attacks on military bases in Borno State, the heartland of an insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced about two million people in over a decade, according to Reuters.

In the latest attack late on Thursday, insurgents used rocket-propelled grenades, armed drones, and improvised explosive devices targeting military personnel and vehicles, a military spokesperson said.

Reinforcements from the 29 Task Force Brigade helped repelled the assault, which also damaged several Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and gun trucks, the military added.

The insurgents planted multiple IEDs along the Ngamdu–Damaturu main supply route, temporarily halting movement. Military engineers later cleared three explosive-laden sites, reopening the route to military and civilian traffic.

Meanwhile, at the Nigerian Army Directorate of Public Relations’ Combined Third and Fourth Quarter Media Training Seminar in Abuja, the organisers of the training gave prominence to fact-checking using AI technology.

Summing up a session on fact-checking during the seminar, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, stated that fact-checking skills will help her directorate—and by extension, the media—to vigorously counter terrorist propaganda.

In her closing remarks, the Acting Director noted that propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation have become dangerous weapons in the hands of terrorists, secessionists, economic saboteurs, and their collaborators.

She further stated that in today’s complex security environment, the battle is not won by firepower alone, but equally by the mastery of information.

She said, “Our collective task is to ensure these falsehoods do not erode public trust, weaken national morale, or undermine the sacrifices of our gallant troops who daily confront enemies of our state.”

The Nigerian Army, she said, remains unwavering in its constitutional mandate to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, stressing that “To achieve lasting victory, the cooperation of the media is indispensable.”

Anele added, “You are not bystanders in this fight; you are strategic partners whose words and reports shape perception, build resilience, and mobilise public support for the armed forces. This seminar has provided the platform to deepen that partnership, strengthen mutual trust, and chart a clear path for more responsible, balanced, and conflict-sensitive reportage.

“Over the course of this training, erudite resource persons have enriched us with invaluable knowledge, best practices, and practical insights. These contributions will serve as a compass as we continue to engage the media space with clarity, credibility, and professionalism. I urge participants to translate these lessons into action—whether in the newsroom, on the field, or in our respective deployments—so that together, we can deny adversaries the oxygen of propaganda and instead amplify the truth of our collective resolve against criminality.”

Noting that the dedication of participants is a testament to patriotism and an assurance that the media–military partnership remains strong and unbreakable, Anele charged them to remain ambassadors of truth, defenders of professional ethics, and partners in the great task of building a safer, stronger, and more united Nigeria.