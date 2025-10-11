Four Reasons Why John Ezeobi is a Role Model for Young Igbo Entrepreneurs

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Foremost industrialist and business tycoon, Engr. John Ezeobi, is fast becoming one of the most respected young industrialists of Igbo extraction. As you may know, his story is not only about personal success but also about lessons and inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs. Here are four reasons young Nigerians should see him as a role model.

He Started Very Small: Ezeobi’s rise is a true reflection of resilience and vision. Coming from a middle-class family, he founded Zobis in 2006 while still a university student, starting with little savings of just ₦1,350. His first supply netted him ₦8,000 in profit, which became the seed for what has now grown into Zobis Cables Nigeria Limited, a household name in the electrical manufacturing industry. From that humble beginning, he quietly built his empire, transmuting from a small-time trader into a formidable industrialist.

He is Focused: Unlike many of his contemporaries in this ‘Dorime’ generation who chase fame and frivolities, the 41-year-old billionaire lives a simple and disciplined lifestyle. He has consciously shunned distractions, awards, and unnecessary flamboyance, preferring to channel his energy into building sustainable businesses. Even his memberships of social clubs are strategic, used as platforms for networking and advancing his business interests rather than for leisure. His focus and clarity of purpose remain one of his greatest assets.

He is Courageous: Few people of his age and background would dare to dream at the scale Ezeobi does. From starting as a trader in Onitsha, he took the bold step into full-scale manufacturing. Today, Zobis has offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Aba, a cable factory in Anambra sitting on large expanse of land and a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Abuja. His moves suggest a man with continental ambitions, determined to solve Africa’s electricity challenges while also diversifying into real estate, oil and gas. For him, true wealth lies in solving problems and adding value.

He is an Investor and Employer:

While many lament Nigeria’s harsh economic climate, Ezeobi continues to expand and invest. Zobis has become not just a success story but also one of Anambra’s biggest job providers. Through his businesses, countless Nigerians have found employment and training opportunities. For him, empowerment is central to Africa’s development, and he believes strongly that investment in people, especially through jobs and skills, is the only way to transform society.

For these reasons and more, John Ezeobi stands out as a shining example for aspiring entrepreneurs, a living proof that discipline, courage, focus, and resilience can turn small beginnings into global success stories. The Ezeobi story is indeed a great source of inspiration!