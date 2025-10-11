Emeka Rollas Salutes Tinubu’s Commitment to Arts, Hails National Theatre Reopening

Tosin Clegg

Last week, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts had in attendance highly esteemed guests. Leading the gathering was President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Prof Wole Soyinka, National Assembly members, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa were some of the other dignitaries who graced the occasion which held on the 1st of October.

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, applauded Tinubu for his unwavering support of the creative industry, describing the reopening of the National Theatre as a powerful cultural rebirth.

He commended the administration’s commitment to revitalizing the arts sector, noting that such initiatives will inspire a new generation of Nigerian creatives and strengthen the nation’s cultural identity.

“With a massive N68 billion investment led by the Bankers’ Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria, this is the most significant commitment to the creative sector we’ve ever witnessed. President Tinubu has proven to be the biggest supporter of Nigeria’s creative industry in our history.

“Renaming the edifice in honour of Prof. Wole Soyinka is both powerful and symbolic, a reminder that arts and culture are pillars of national identity. I also fully support the President’s directive to establish a National Theatre Endowment Fund to protect this legacy for future generations.

This moment is a turning point for Nigerian creatives, and on behalf of AGN, I say thank you, Mr. President. Let’s keep building. Let’s keep creating. Let’s keep supporting the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” a statement from the AGN boss added.

But on a brighter note, the reopening of the National Arts Theatre, which is now knowns as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, marks a defining moment in Nigeria’s cultural evolution. Beyond the symbolism, it reflects a renewed national commitment to preserving heritage, empowering creatives, and positioning the arts as a driving force for development.