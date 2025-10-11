Education Minister Lauds Alumni for Providing ICT, Classrooms for Students of FGGC Abuloma 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, has commended old students of Federal Government Girls College Abuloma, Rivers State, for their legacy projects in the school.

The legacy projects donated by the FGGC Alumni to the school include 23 laptops for the school’s ICT centre and building of four STEAM-enabled smart classrooms.

STEAM which is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics is a model of education which incorporates the five fields into one in solving problems.

Speaking during the 50th anniversary celebration in Port Harcourt with the theme, ‘Roots To Golden Fruits: Remembering the Past, Celebrating the Present and Empowering the Future’, Alausa said the legacy projects of the old girls association would help to ensure that the girls are globally competitive.

Represented by the Director/Principal of Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Inyang Ukpe, the minister said he was proud that 50 years down the line, the school has not deviated from its primary purpose of establishment which is to promote national integration, foster academic excellence, and champion the cause of education as the most powerful tool for national development.

The minister said the Federal Ministry of Education is delighted to see that the spirit of excellence is not only remembered in the school but is actively being built upon.

Alausa commended the synergy between the Old Girls Association and the College, which he noted exemplifies community ownership in education.

In reviewing the legacy projects and the commitment by the old girls association to contribute towards empowering the future of the school, he said their deeds speak directly to the students’ welfare.