Doubts Still Trail Nigeria’s 2026 World Qualification Cup Qualification

Three-time African champions, Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup are hanging by a thread.

The Africa Cup of Nations runners-up were winless in their first four matches in CAF Group C, with a 2-1 loss to Benin following three consecutive draws, but new head coach Eric Chelle oversaw a morale-boosting 2-1 win in Rwanda, where Victor Osimhen bagged a brace to seal the Super Eagles’ first World Cup qualification win since November 2021.

Osimhen was on target once more four days later against Zimbabwe, but a 90th-minute equaliser for the group’s bottom side struck a huge blow to the Super Eagles’ chances of securing an automatic spot at next year’s tournament.

Those memories were still fresh against Rwanda on September 6 when, after Osimhen limped off, substitute Tolu Arokodare scored the only goal. A draw with South Africa in Bloemfontein left Nigeria in potentially dire straits, but a FIFA ruling against Bafana Bafana may just have offered them some reprieve.

The Sporting News takes a look at what Nigeria have to do to salvage their efforts to reach the 2026 World Cup and their upcoming fixtures.

Can Nigeria still qualify for World Cup 2026?

Yes, Nigeria can still reach the finals to be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico. They are still outsiders, but the penultimate round of games kept their hopes alive.

The Super Eagles beat Lesotho 2-1 to remain third in the group, three points behind leaders Benin, who they play on the final matchweek.

Nigeria must beat Benin by two goals to end with a superior goal difference and finish above Les Guepards. If they do that and South Africa fail to beat Rwanda, Nigeria will progress as group winners.

South Africa were in total control of the group before being effectively docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho. Bafana Bafana then drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe to leave the group ultimately in Benin’s hands.

The four best second-placed teams in the nine groups will progress to the inter-confederation playoffs, but Group C has not collectively returned high points totals. It’s most likely win the group or bust it for Benin, South Africa and Nigeria.