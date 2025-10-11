  • Saturday, 11th October, 2025

Do Away With Survival Pressures, Aishah Ahmad Tells Young Professionals

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Prosper Taiwo

Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Aishah Ndanusa Ahmad, has called on young professionals to look beyond the pressures of survival and begin to build lives that leave lasting impacts.

Dr. Ahmad, who made the call as keynote speaker at the LinkedIn Local Nigeria (LLN) 2025 conference themed, ‘Evolving Beyond The Narrative’ held at the 4,000 capacity Trinity Tower in Victoria Island, Lagos, commended the organisers for what she described as “a thousand per cent global standard”.

Sharing lessons drawn from her own journey through work, study, and self-discovery, Ahmad in her address titled ‘From the Margins to Legacy’ implored young vibrant and creative minds to embrace their uniqueness rather than run from it.

She said, “When you are the only one, only woman, the only northerner, the only young person, don’t shrink from it.

