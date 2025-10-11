Delta Approves N10bn to Offset Inherited Pension Liabilities

.Okays framework for 2026 budget

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Executive Council has approved a total of N10 billion for disbursement as the state government commenced the process to offset the pension liabilities inherited from previous administrations in the state.

The EXCO meeting on Thursday, presided over by Delta Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, who stood in for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who was on official engagements outside the state, also deliberated on several important memos cutting across social investment, infrastructure, and governance reforms, the state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, told journalists at the Government House Asaba.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen; and that of Housing, Mr. Godknows Angele and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, Aniagwu said the N10 billion disbursement approval was in fulfilment of “Governor Oborevwori’s promise to ease the hardship of pensioners and to defray inherited pension liabilities.”

The gesture is part of the administration’s broader commitment to improving the welfare of citizens under the M.O.R.E Agenda and improving the quality of life for “senior citizens” who spent their most active years in diligent service to the state, the state information boss observed.

Aniagwu said, “At today’s meeting, we approved the disbursement of N10 billion to begin the process of defraying pension arrears. A committee has been set up to ensure the funds get to deserving beneficiaries without bias or interference.”

Meanwhile, the EXCO reviewed timelines for key infrastructure projects, including two major flyovers in Agbor (Uromi Junction) and Ughelli (Otovwodo Junction), being executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, he disclosed.

“The Agbor Flyover, initially scheduled for completion in 24 months, has been revised to 18 months, while the Ughelli flyover has been reduced from 24 to 14 months.

“These adjustments are aimed at delivering the projects faster to ease movement and boost economic activities,” Aniagwu revealed.

He added that the council also considered the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) presented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, as part of preparations for the 2026 budget, which will soon be presented to the Delta State House of Assembly.

He disclosed that EXCO also terminated some non-performing contracts across the state to ensure efficient project delivery and value for money.

“Some contractors have failed to meet performance expectations, and since the government promptly mobilises and pays for certified work, we cannot allow delays or negligence,” he stated.

He said that the Igbodo Junction-Ubulu-Uku to Ogwashi-Uku Road, which will be re-examined and re-awarded to a competent contractor in line with the governor’s resolve to open up communities across the 25 local government areas, is one of the projects involved.

The EXCO also approved the presentation of the Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Engr Mike Oghenovo Orugbo, Okporua I, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, following his installation by the kingmakers of the kingdom.

“Governor Oborevwori has made it clear that projects must deliver value to Deltans. Where contractors fail, we will not hesitate to act in the interest of our people,” Aniagwu stressed.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council has reached advance stages in fiscal considerations for the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill for onward transmission to the state legislature with the approval of the budget framework, the state Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, announced.

Ekedayen said, “Prior to the commencement of any budget process, there must be a set of assumptions; and, it is those assumptions the Executive Council considered and approved today.

“The document will now be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for the enactment of the necessary laws to enable us commence the actual budget preparation.”