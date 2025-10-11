Dangote Refinery Debunks Claims of Importing Dirty Fuel, Reaffirms High-Quality Petrol Production

.Pro-Dangote refinery protest triggers heavy gridlock on Asaba-Onitsha bridgehead

Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dismissed reports alleging that it was importing finished petrol with high sulphur content into Nigeria, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Also, the ever-busy River Niger Bridge connecting Delta and Anambra states yesterday witnessed heavy gridlock as thousands of protesters including students, youths, workers, market women and a coalition of civil society organisations thronged the Asaba-Onitsha Bridgehead, to register their displeasure over what they termed an attempt by certain interested groups to sabotage the Nigerian economy particularly the oil industry.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company explained that as a world-scale complex refinery, it processes a wide range of crude oil and intermediate feedstocks, which is a standard global practice aimed at optimising production and product quality.

“The cargo in question is an intermediate feedstock, not finished petrol.

“It will be fully refined in our processing units to meet both Nigerian and international quality standards,” the company said.

Operating within a Free Trade Zone, Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it refines and sells only high-quality fuels that comply with all regulatory specifications.

The company added that its exports of petroleum products to the United States and Europe, among the world’s most regulated markets, underscore its adherence to international benchmarks for quality and safety.

Dangote Refinery further noted that all imported feedstocks were accompanied by quality certificates, which were transparently shared with regulators.

“We are also willing to make these documents available to the public in the interest of full transparency and accountability,” the statement added.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s energy independence, maintaining global best practices, and delivering cleaner, high-quality fuels for both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, the protesters are demanding citizens’ support for local refineries, including the Dangote Refinery which has taken bold steps to advance local refining of petroleum products in the country.

THISDAY observed that placards-bearing protesters swarmed the Benin-Asaba Expressway as they frantically drew attention of thousands of motorists and commuters to the purpose of their action as captured on numerous banners, placards and handbills, with Nigerian music blaring from giant speakers mounted on pick-up trucks and solidarity songs chanting by the protesters.

The placards bore different inscriptions such as ‘Stop Petroleum Importation Now; Encourage Local Refineries’; ‘Oil Cartels, Stop the Sabotage’; ‘Dangote Refinery is a Blessing to our Economy’; ‘Nigerians Demand Prioritization of Crude Supply to Local Refineries’; ‘Place Tariff on Import; Protect Jobs and the Nigeria Economy’; ‘National Unity Against Sabotage: Reclaiming Our Petroleum Sector for the People’, amid chorus of solidarity songs as they marched on the famous Niger Bridge.

Organised under the auspices of the Partners for National Economic Progress (PANEP), the peaceful procession led to heavy gridlock at the bridgehead because the large population of protesters filled the entrance to the bridge, practically paralysing the usually voluminous movement of vehicles for several hours.