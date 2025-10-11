Dabiri-Erewa: Nigeria Gained N673m worth of investments via Diaspora Investment Summit in 2024

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria gained over N673 million worth in Diaspora Investment Deals in 2024 through the efforts of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said.

Dabiri-Erewa, who briefed the journalists ahead of the NDIS 2025 Summit, also said the summit supported Nigeria’s local economy – contributing over N500 million to service providers, creatives, and SMEs engaged around the event since inception in 2018.

The NIDCOM boss also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is expected as the guest of honour at this year’s Nigeria’s Diaspora Investment Summit scheduled for 11-13 November 2025 in Abuja.

She revealed that no fewer than 3,000 online and physical participants are expected to participate at the 8th edition of the Summit.

Dabiri-Erewa said with the Summit themed: ‘Fast-Tracking Regional and National Development by Mobilising Diaspora Investment’, “We are determined to build on this momentum. This year, we will continue to spotlight sectors critical to Nigeria’s transformation: Finance and Fintech; ICT; Creative Industries, Sports and Entertainment; Agribusiness; Healthcare; Education; Real Estate and Infrastructure; Manufacturing and Energy.”

She added that: “We are honoured that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will once again serve as the Special Guest of Honour and we anticipate the participation of distinguished business leaders, diaspora investors, policy champions, and creative icons who continue to inspire confidence in Nigeria’s potential.”

She noted that since the inception in 2018, the NDIS has become a trusted platform that fosters ‘direct, credible and impactful investments’ from the Nigerian diaspora into the local economy.

She said, “The last edition of the Summit, held in November 2024, showed just how much momentum NDIS has built over the years as it welcomed above 1,500 participants, both online and physically including 236 investors, 1,197 business owners and 168 government officials. Over the course of the Summit, a total of 56 pitches were presented across eight key sectors which highlighted the creativity, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians. These ideas were not just pitched but attracted about 168 deals worth about N673 million.

The Creative, Entertainment, and Sport sector stole the spotlight with 39 deals, showing just how much talent and energy Nigeria has to offer. But when it came to big money, Infrastructure and Real Estate led the way, securing about N201 million across 22 deals. Energy, though quieter with just four deals, still drew an impressive N172 million. Agribusiness made its mark too, with 28 deals bringing in N103 million. While the numbers are impressive, the true story lies in the impact these investments are having on everyday lives in Nigeria. They are helping to create jobs for young people, giving them opportunities to learn new skills and earn a living. They are helping businesses expand their operations, reach new markets, and become more competitive. For example, GAIN Business Incubator raised over N200 million to expand its operations. Xtralarge Farms secured international distribution deals through connections made at the Summit. Filmmakers like JohnMark Iyoo found mentors and pathways to bring Nigerian stories to a global audience.”

She noted that several state governments, including Ondo, Nasarawa, and Borno, have leveraged the Summit in previous years, to attract investors and advance major development projects, such as Ondo’s port initiative which later gained Federal Government approval.

She also pointed out that: “These outcomes show that NDIS is more than a conference; it is a catalyst for enterprise and sustainable partnership.”

She therefore called on Nigerians in the diaspora and those at home, to seize emerging investment opportunities through the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) and invest massively for Nigeria’s economic development.

She asserted that NDIS has grown beyond being a conference but as a catalyst for enterprise and sustainable development, which has fostered job creation, youth empowerment, and connecting Nigeria’s enormous talent pool to its development agenda.

On her part, Chairperson of the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI), Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, noted that over the years, the summit has served as a vital bridge, attracting investments and unlocking the vast potential of the diaspora for Nigeria’s development.

She added that this year’s theme aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to diversify the nation’s economy and drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Dr. Adejugbe-Williams also encouraged new sponsors, investors, and media partners to amplify the message of the Summit and take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

Organised by NiDCOM with NDSI, the Summit connects Diaspora investors with local entrepreneurs across key sectors including Finance and Fintech, ICT, Creative Industries, Sports, Agribusiness, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Energy.