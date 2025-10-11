Curtain Falls on Nigeria’s Hope as Noah Atubolu Prefers Germany

When literary icon, Chinua Achebe wrote in one of his popular novels-Things Fall Apart that ‘Mother is Supreme’, little did he know that decades after, it will hold true and have an overriding effect even in Nigerian football circle. Until the acquisition of Stanley Nwabali in the Super Eagles fold, the goal keeping department had been the weakest link of the three-time African champions. Even at that, recent performances of the South African based goalkeeper has proven that he is not the final tick of the box. It’s therefore not surprising that the NFF eggheads were looking in the direction of German-Nigerian, Noah Atubolu, with the former senior national football team Portuguese head coach, Jose Peseiro leading the charge to convince the 23-year-old to star for the Super Eagles. With the recent acceptance of invitation to German senior national team, the Freiburg safehand has indeed proved the late literary icon, Chinua Achebe, right that mother is indeed supreme after Atubolu, who was born of a Nigerian father and a German mother opted to play for the four-time world champion

There is no doubt that the weakest link of the Nigeria senior national team, the Super Eagles in recent times has been the goalkeeping department. Indeed, Nigeria’s failure to hoist its flag at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the team’s second round exit at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon was heavily blamed on goalkeeping errors.

The then Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro was already looking in the direction of Nigerian descent’s German Bundesliga, SC Freiburg’s safehand, Noah Atubolu for solution, something the Portuguese admitted then would be a tough task.

However, during the week, Atubolu received his first call-up to the Germany senior national team which is seen as a proud moment for the young goalkeeper, but it also raises uncomfortable questions for Nigerian football.

The 23-year-old, who recently set a Bundesliga record by saving five consecutive penalties, has showcased the kind of composure and talent any national team would covet.

Born to a German mother and Nigerian father, Atubolu has always had the option to play for either country.

Nigeria had expressed interest in the talented shot-stopper, yet it appears the Super Eagles have lost the race.

Former senior national team coach, Jose Peseiro had already hinted at the difficulty of persuading Atubolu to switch allegiance, given his prospects in Germany.

Atubolu recently conceded that he had “no contact with Julian Nagelsmann (Germany Coach)” and was not expecting a call-up to the German national team any time in the near future. It thus came as no surprise to learn that the 23-year-old literally slept through one of the defining moments of his career. Atubolu was catching upon some sleep following his side’s late Sunday Bundesliga away match against Borussia Mönchenglabach.

With DFB No. 1 Oliver Baumann struggling with Nausea, Nagelsmann opted to nominate Atubolu on Monday. The Freiburg German-Nigerian, who recently broke a record for consecutive number of league penalties saved was taking a nap after a Monday morning training session when the call came. Atubolu joined Baumann, Augsburg’s Finn Dahmen, and Stuttgart’s Alexander Nübel on the October international break squad..

“We got home very late on Sunday night after the game in Mönchengladbach and I took a nap after the morning training session,” Atubolu explained in a statement published on Freiburg’s website. “When I woke up, I had several missed calls from national team goalkeeper coach Andreas Kronenberg and SC goalkeeper coach, Michael Müller on my phone. They said the driver would be there soon and I had to leave.

“I’m going to the national team with the expectation of soaking everything up and learning as much as I can,” Atubolu went on to say. “It’s a huge honor for me to be in the German national team squad.”

Atubolu was part of the German U21 national team that finished as runners-up at last summer’s European Championship in Slovakia. He has made a total of 22 appearances for the U21 side.

According to German-based Nigerian journalist, Oma Akatugba, he had a conversation with Peseiro, but the Super Eagles coach and his staff believe it could be challenging to convince him to switch to Nigeria due to his talent and prospects with the German national team.

Akatugba went on to say that Peseiro promised to work on convincing Atubolu to change his nationality, but didn’t appear entirely convinced that the Freiburg goalkeeper would switch his allegiance to the three-time African champions.

Atubolu was installed as first choice goalkeeper at Freiburg this season following the sale of Netherlands international, Mark Flekken to Premier League club Brentford.

A Freiburg player for approaching 13 years, Atubolu made his first-team debut during the 2022/23 campaign..

Broad shoulders, a sizeable wingspan and lightning reactions enable Atubolu to pull off some stunning blocks at close quarters. He’s also super confident on the ball, boasts laser-guided distribution and once scored a goal from inside his own half for the Freiburg U17s. “It’s a massive step up from 3. Liga to the Bundesliga, but Noah’s been brilliant. He’s got more talent than I had at his age, “-ex-Freiburg No.1 Flekken had stated. For Freiburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach, “Noah exudes presence and confidence, and is mastering all the elements of a very good goalkeeping game.”

In 2019, Atubolu was among the goalkeepers of Nigerian descent that met with erstwhile Super Eagles Head coach, Gemot Rohr during a visit to Germany.

Atubolu, who confirmed meeting with Rohr while he was still playing for Freiburg 11 then in the fifth division, said, “I had the chance of playing for Nigeria after meeting with the coach in 2019 and it’s an option I can’t rule out in the future.”

Often compared to German legend, Manuel Neuer, Atubolu’s abilities are not in doubt.. In his first few weeks in the Bundesliga, the 1.89m-tall gloveman has been nominated for the Rookie of the Month award.

Now, with a senior call-up, the door to Nigeria is effectively closing if he takes the field for Germany.

This situation reflects a broader challenge for Nigerian football: retaining dual-nationality players amid growing competition from European teams.

Atubolu’s rise should serve as a wake-up call for the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to act decisively and engage with young talents early.