CSOs Fault Kano Govt’s N1.06bn to Fund Mass Wedding

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Centre for Legal Orientation and Humanitarian Aid Initiative (CELOHA Nigeria) in partnership with the Kano Accountability Project (KAP) has jointly kicked against the allocation of N1.06 billion for the mass wedding of young women, widows, and divorcees in the state.

The state government has begun preparations for the wedding of 2,000 couples through its Islamic Hisbah Board.

The decision sparked outcry among civil society groups, who vehemently opposed it, arguing that investing in healthcare would directly save lives and reduce maternal and infant mortality in the state.

A statement signed by Aysha Mohd, Communication Associate of CELOHA Nigeria, said the organisation acknowledged the government’s good intentions but expressed concerns that the initiative might not have a lasting impact on the socioeconomic well-being of the people.

“We strongly believe that this same amount, if redirected toward strengthening the Primary Health Care system, would have a far more meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of women, children, and families across the state,” the groups said.

According to the groups, investing in health care would promote healthier living conditions particularly in rural communities.

The Deputy Commander of the Board, Sheikh Mujahideen Aminudeen, explained that the board will soon kick-start the selection process for the would-be couples to ensure their health status and suitability.

“We are planning to conduct a mass wedding of another batch of 2,000 couples as directed by the state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf,” he said.