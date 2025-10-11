Aspirants Push for Rotation of Chairmanship Position in Edo 2026 LG Election

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Six chairmanship aspirants for next year’s local government election in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State have begged the state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to help reinforce the principles of power rotation.

They said the chairmanship position of Owan East was structured to rotate between the two political blocs that make up the local government area to promote unity, fairness, tranquillity, and inclusiveness, but expressed surprise that since the present dispensation which began in 1999, a section has been monopolising the position to the disadvantage of the other.

The aspirants, who spoke under the auspices of Forum of Axis Two APC Chairmanship Aspirants and Leaders, said Governor Okpebholo has shown unwavering commitment to reposition Edo State for historic greatness through exemplary leadership, guided by humility and accountability, demanded for a just, fair and long agreed upon arrangement.

Spokesman for the forum, Olatunde James Otoikhila while addressing a press briefing in Benin City, said “We are not here to beg. We are here to demand what is just, fair, and long agreed upon.

“We demand, in the spirit of equity, that the next Chairman of Owan East Local Government Council must come from Axis 2.

“We reaffirm our loyalty to the APC and to the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State.

“We call on all party stakeholders at the state, local, and national levels to honour the rotational principle and ensure that Axis Two produces the next Chairman of Owan East Local Government.

“Axis Two has been patient. We have been loyal. We have continued to deliver votes to our great party, the APC. But loyalty must not be mistaken for weakness.

“We are determined, in the interest of peace, unity, and fairness, to insist that Axis Two must produce the next Chairman of Owan East Local Government Council. This is not just our demand – it is the consensus of the people of Owan East, and it is the path of justice.”

Describing the governor as a reformer whose transformative leadership continued to inspire hope across the state, Otoikhila said his imprint was already yielding tremendous results and stood as a shining testament to his transformative governance.

He also promised their determination to sustain the momentum as well as play their part in ensuring the governor’s vision of a safe, prosperous, and exemplary Edo State is fully realised.