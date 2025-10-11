As E1 Powerboat Championship Puts Lagos on Global Tourism Map

Lagos hosting of Africa’s first E1 electric powerboat championship has positioned the State as a competitive destination for global tourism and sports investment, writes Charles Ajunwa

After recording a huge success in last year’s Detty December, which showcased Lagos as one of the thriving tourism destinations in the world, the state again last Friday made history as it became the first in Africa to host the E1 electric powerboat championship. Lagos joined Monaco, London, Jeddah, and Venice on the global stage.

Lagos Boat Club in Ikoyi, venue of the E1 electric powerboat race, welcomed sports enthusiasts from all walks of life who, upon their arrival, went through security checks before finally being allowed into the serene and beautiful coastline. Organisers announced that over 300 foreigners from different countries arrived Lagos to participate in the powerboat racing sports.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who led state officials in a boat regatta at the colourful opening ceremony, said the competition was not only about sports but also a platform to showcase Lagos’ capacity for global events and sustainability.

“For us in Lagos, the E1 Lagos GP, the first to be held in Africa, is a befitting accolade to a sports-loving people and a government that knows the place of sports in human development,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu, who threw Nigeria’s weight behind clean energy and marine innovation, commended Sanwo-Olu and the sponsors for bringing the championship to Nigeria.

“This championship is not merely a thrilling spectacle on water but a statement of intent. The E1 Powerboat series combines world-class entertainment with clean energy innovation, showcasing electric-power vessels that point the way to a greener and more sustainable future,” Tinubu said.

He linked the E1’s powerboat championship as part of his administration’s vision for the blue economy, noting that his administration is committed to building prosperity around renewable energy, marine tourism, and coastal infrastructure.

“By investing in our coastal infrastructure, marine tourism, and renewable energy, we create jobs, open new opportunities for youth, and strengthen Nigeria’s place in the global community,” he added.

The President, who described himself as a “proud Lagosian,” said ”Lagos, the cultural capital of Nigeria, the heartbeat of our economy, and a symbol of our resilience, is the perfect host. Its vibrant waterways and dynamic people embody the spirit of competition, creativity and hospitality.

“I commend Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his team, and all partners, particularly the E1 and sponsors of this event, for the vision and hard work that made this possible.”

Team Brazil won the championship, seizing the maiden race in Africa to claim their first win in the all-electric powerboat series. Team Brazil duly capitalised from the group races to the final, with Timmy Hansen delivering a flawless performance on the water. They had the fastest time in the practice session and topped the qualifying race on Saturday before winning the final on Sunday.

They beat Team Blue Rising, owned by Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, to second place while Team Drogba Global Africa, which is co-owned by Ivory Coast football legend and former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire, finished third. Team Brazil got 38 points for their win, taking their tally up to 89 points.

“We came to Lagos and we had a fantastic time. It is important with the race format to have the best starting lane, so you want to start on the inside, and we had it. Thanks to the team, I had a brilliant start, and it was smooth sailing,” Hansen said.

The E1 is an all-electric powerboat race which began last year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lagos became the first city in Africa to host the championship.

The E1 Lagos was also the penultimate race of the season, setting the tone for the championship battle ahead of the season finale in Miami next month.

Speaking to journalists during the championship, Sanwo-Olu, described the first-of-its-kind event in Africa as a demonstration of the state’s commitment to innovation and clean energy.

“Hosting the E1 series is not just about sports, it is about innovation, environmental responsibility, and putting Lagos on the global map for future-focused development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Apart from supporting coastal conservation and marine research, the E1’s RaceBird boats use zero-emission electric propulsion and foil technology to reduce environmental impact.

The Chief Executive Officer, Rodi Basso, who revealed that Nigeria is the first country in Africa, fourth continent E1 electric powerboat games has so far touched, said Lagos was chosen for its “energy, drive for change, and alignment with E1’s values of sustainability, tourism and technology.”

He said E1 plans to expand to 12 teams from nine and increase the number of races to 15 from seven. The championship, according to him, is seeking 20 million euros ($23.48 million) of fresh capital and is targeting a valuation of 500 million euros by 2030, noting that talks with investors, including several high-net-worth individuals, are ongoing.

“We’re not in a rush. But we have a compelling plan to accelerate over the next three to four seasons,” he said.

Celebrity owners also including basketball great LeBron James and Ivorian former soccer player Didier Drogba are helping drive global visibility. “Their reach is compelling,” Basso said, adding “It’s an insurance for growth.”

However, commenting on the feat achieved by Lagos, tourism expert and founder of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Mr. Ikechi Uko, recommended global strategies that should be planned, implemented and executed for Lagos or Nigeria to get the benefits of hosting such big international events.

He said, “Though E1 is not as popular as the other boat races but it’s still a fantastic product to host. Hosting of major events like this puts you on a global calendar. People who follow that sport have other reasons to come to your destination.

“You know they came from Doha to Lagos and they are going to Miami and when I watch some of those races in Florida, in Fort Lauderdale and places like that, there are massive followers and those are the kind of niche sports that we can use to grow our destination.

“We might not be able to get the mass market products, the F1s and the rest of them. Those ones are already highly marketed but we can start with some and at least I saw some nice visibility and publications on it.

“That’s a way to start and hosting such events well planned won’t fail, but in Nigeria we normally host things in a staccato fashion. We don’t plan long-term so we do not get those benefits. Lagos has done well with this. I think they will plan better with other events of such global magnitude.”

Uko added, “Events like MICE is one of the most powerful weapons in developing a city into a real international product. Kigali is number two on the MICE ranking in Africa. And it can host even basketball and every other major conference now. It brings people who normally would not want to come to your place to your place.

“So if Lagos wants to use that tactics, there is a strategy that has to be developed. Like I said, it’s not staccato. You just don’t get up just to host an event for the sake of hosting event. Nigeria has hosted things like that in the past. It didn’t give us the benefits. There is a real strategy that has to be planned, implemented and well executed to get the benefits of it. If that is how Nigeria or Lagos wants to go, then they have to develop a real global strategy. And there are learnt lessons from Monaco, from Macau, from Singapore, Abu Dhabi. There are templates that could be used and implemented if this is how we want to go about it. And I recommend it’s something we should look into.”

Before the commencement of the electric powerboat championship, Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, announced that the competition is about innovation, creativity and the spirit of Lagos.

He said, “The sports is all about Lagos joining the rest of the world as a model mega city where businesses can thrive, where innovation can thrive.

“This sport is the kind of thing that we have never seen here before. So, for us in Lagos, we are joining the conversation about sustainability, about clean energy, about low emission so that the world can know that all of the things we are saying about climate change, that Lagos is also part of the conversation.

“For us, it’s much more than a race. It’s about our culture, It’s all about our economy. It’s all about Lagos, it is about GDP, this is going to boost the economy. Already, some of the hotels around the venue are fully booked.”

The successful hosting of the E1 Powerboat Championship marks more than a thrilling sporting spectacle. It is a statement of Lagos’ growing confidence as Africa’s emerging tourism and entertainment hub. Beyond the roaring engines and dazzling waterfront display, the event showcased the city’s capacity to host world-class gatherings that blend sports, culture, and lifestyle.

From infrastructure readiness to security coordination and vibrant hospitality, Lagos demonstrated that it can hold its own among global cities, attracting investors, enthusiasts, and tourists who now see the state as a destination with endless possibilities.

Yet, the true test lies in sustaining this momentum. Lagos must now build on this global exposure by investing in its marine infrastructure, promoting eco-friendly waterfront tourism, and creating policies that empower local entrepreneurs in the hospitality and creative industries. If properly harnessed, the legacy of the E1 Powerboat Championship will go beyond spectacle. It will redefine Lagos as the heartbeat of African tourism, where innovation, leisure, and economic opportunity flow seamlessly together.