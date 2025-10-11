Ananse Design Centre to Empower 5,000  Young Creatives, Create 50,000 Jobs

Sunday Ehigiator and Omolabake Fasogbon

The Ananse Centre for Design Lagos, a state-of-the-art creative hub dedicated to empowering Nigeria’s fashion and design sector, has officially launched in Lekki, Lagos.

The initiative spearheaded by Ananse in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and supported by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, aims to equip thousands of young creatives with the skills, tools, and market access needed to build thriving businesses and sustainable careers.

The 1,200-square-meter facility will also serve as a training and innovation hub for emerging fashion entrepreneurs, just as it forms part of Ananse’s wider goal to support over 5,000 design-focused creatives and create access to 50,000 jobs, with 70 per cent of participants being young women.

Speaking at the official launch event, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ananse, Samuel Mensah, noted that participants of the training programme will benefit from 22 courses across five modules: Business Skills, Business Development, E-commerce, Marketing, and Product Development, delivered both physically at the Centre’s fashion hub and virtually through interactive live sessions.

According to him, “The Ananse Centre for Design Lagos is more than a space, it is a catalyst for change. By combining training, infrastructure and global market access, we are giving thousands of young creatives, especially women, the chance to turn their talent into sustainable livelihoods.

“This launch marks an important step in building a future where African design thrives locally and globally. The Centre will also feature training rooms for mentorship and masterclasses, content studios to amplify brands, photography and Computer-Aided Design labs for product development, and specialised studios for leather, clothing, shoes, and bags.

“A private showroom will provide space to showcase designs, while co-working spaces will foster collaboration and peer learning. Though anchored in Lagos, the centre will welcome participants from across the continent and has made affordability and accessibility central to its model, ensuring that vulnerable groups, including displaced people, can participate and benefit.”

In her remarks, Country Director, Nigeria Program, Mastercard Foundation, Rosy Fynn noted that, “Our partnership with Ananse and the unveiling of the Centre for Design Lagos reflects the Mastercard Foundation’s strategic commitment to the creative sector as a catalyst for youth opportunity.

“By bringing together training, infrastructure, and access to markets, the Centre creates pathways for young people, especially young women, to thrive, build sustainable livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to inclusive economic growth.”

It is worthy of note that the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy of Nigeria has also endorsed the Centre and signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with Ananse to scale the model nationwide.

According to the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, “The launch of the Ananse Centre for Design Lagos aligns with our commitment to advancing Nigeria’s creative economy.

“By investing in skills, facilities and global visibility for our designers, we are creating jobs, supporting women and youth, and ensuring Nigerian creativity is recognised on the world stage. Our collaboration with Ananse will help scale this model across the country and secure lasting impact for the sector,” she said.