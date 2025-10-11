Africa Business Convention Returns February 2026

Africa Business Convention (ABC), a premier convening of business and investment stakeholders across Africa, has announced that the 2026 edition will hold on February 3 – 4 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

Recognised as an influential platform for high-level dialogue, deal facilitation and investment mobilisation, the 2026 event is themed ‘Africa Grow’. This is against the backdrop of recent projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that GDP for the continent will grow 3.7-3.8 per cent during the year.

Conversations will be framed around six thematic streams: Agriculture and Food Security; Banking, Investments and Capital; Environmental, Social and Governance; FinTech, Innovation and Technology; Jobs, Economy, Trade; and Power Infrastructure and Energy.

While unveiling plans for the upcoming event, Ogho Okiti, Founder and Convener, notes: “The 2026 ABC is the fifth in the series and has been carefully curated to galvanise Africa’s governments, businesses, policymakers and investors towards collaborative action that will transform the business landscape and wider economy of the continent.”

He continued, “Africa’s growth is real but uneven. While some countries are advancing quickly, others are struggling to keep pace. At ABC 2026, our goal is to put these disparities on the table and ask the critical questions: how can we accelerate growth, build the right foundations, and pursue the reforms needed for it to be both sustainable and inclusive? We want to move beyond rhetoric and drive real conversations that inspire practical solutions.

“By enabling critical conversations among key stakeholders across the ecosystem, ABC 2026 will not only identify opportunities but also chart pathways that can unlock Africa’s prosperity and ensure that growth is shared in all regions.”

Expected outcomes include enhanced business-to-business and government-to-business collaboration, increased investment flows, growth of African enterprises, acceleration of intra-African trade, and stronger policy alignment.

Past speakers included Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu; President/Chairman, AfreximBank; Benedict Oramah, Founder/CEO, Platform Capital; Akindele Akintoye, CEO/Co-Founder, IHS Towers, Mohammed Darwish, and former CEO, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Sola David Borha. So far, the Convention has attracted over 8,700 delegates, 140 speakers and participants from across the continent and beyond, positioning it as one of Africa’s foremost gatherings for business and policy engagement.