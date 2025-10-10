Visionaries Harness Project Management to Fight Climate Change

TIME Studios and Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’ leading authority for project professionals, have teamed up to co-produce a new documentary series called The Solutionaries, highlighting three innovators driving scalable transformation to address the climate crisis.

Cyrill Gutsch, Rebecca Hu-Thrams, and Lisa Dyson are The Solutionaries, making bold moves to tackle the world’s most urgent challenges and expanding their impact through project management.

United by a shared mission to drive cultural and social impact through storytelling, each innovator’s work is featured in an episode, the first of which premiered on Wednesday, October 8th, on time.com. Further episodes go live on Tuesday, October 28th, and Monday, November 10th.

Chief Marketing Officer at PMI, Menaka Gopinath, said: “The Solutionaries demonstrate that the answers to our greatest challenges often come from individuals with the courage to build the world they imagine. To deliver real-world impact and address the urgent climate crisis, these innovations need to be unleashed – the world can’t afford to keep them in experimental labs. That is where the power of project management to scale innovation makes all the difference, and The Solutionaries are doing just that.”

Episode one introduces viewers to Cyrill Gutsch, a German-born designer and founder of Parley for the Oceans, a global environmental organization that brings together creators, thinkers, and leaders to raise awareness about the fragility of our oceans and collaborate to end their destruction. Through Parley Future Material they are introducing natural materials, biofabrication and green chemistry as alternatives to conventional and often harmful and toxic material standards, disrupting the status quo of the fashion and design industries and driving a material revolution.

The second episode spotlights Rebecca Hu-Thrams, co-founder of Glacier, a next-

generation robotics company reinventing recycling to reduce landfilling and unlock a circular economy at scale. Today, Glacier’s robots process recycling streams for 1 in 10 Americans, a sign of how quickly material recovery facilities in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Phoenix, and San Francisco are adopting the technology.

Episode three features Dr. Lisa Dyson, a physicist turned entrepreneur whose work was inspired by witnessing the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. She is the founder and CEO of Air Protein, a company that is pioneering AirFermentation™, a NASA-inspired process that transforms elements of the air (CO₂, oxygen, nitrogen, and water) into complete, highly nutritious protein. The result is a flour rich in essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that can function as a drop-in alternative to egg, dairy, and soy.