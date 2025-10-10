Trendbhoy Releases New Single ‘Closer’ Under Omega Broadway Entertainment

Yinka Kolawole

Nigerian Afrobeat artist Trendbhoy has officially released his latest single titled “Closer” under Omega Broadway Entertainment, marking another step forward in his growing music journey. The track is a smooth and catchy blend of Afrobeat and Afro dancehall, showcasing his signature sound which is vibrant, emotional, and deeply relatable.

Born Sylvester Ogbu Adima in Benue State and raised in Abuja, Trendbhoy represents the new wave of Afrobeat artists who combine creativity with personal storytelling. His journey, shaped by resilience and determination, reflects a deep passion for music as both an escape and a form of expression.

“Closer” captures Trendbhoy’s evolution as an artist, balancing rhythmic energy with meaningful lyrics. The song’s infectious hook; “Closer, closer, bring your body come close…” brings together celebration and connection, creating a sound that easily fits both radio playlists and live party scenes.

Trendbhoy’s approach to music remains grounded in authenticity. Drawing inspiration from artists like BNXN, Burna Boy, and Billie Eilish, he channels real-life experiences into songs that inspire and uplift. With “Closer,” he reminds fans that Afrobeat can be heartfelt while still making you move.

Beyond music, Trendbhoy is also a self-taught videographer and editor, known for crafting visuals that mirror his sound’s energy and message. Despite facing challenges such as visual impairment since childhood, his drive and creativity continue to fuel his artistic journey.

Under Omega Broadway Entertainment, Trendbhoy is positioned for a promising future. With “Closer” already resonating with fans online, the young artist is proving that he’s not just another name on the rise, he’s a voice with purpose, passion, and staying power in the Afrobeat space.