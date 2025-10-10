Tinubu Rejoices With Governor Yahaya of Gombe State On Birthday

•Felicitates Hajia Shagaya at 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, on his birthday.

The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the governor’s family, friends, and political associates to celebrate this significant day and the many milestones recorded in the state since Yahaya assumed office in 2019.

President Tinubu noted the governor’s impressive achievements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, especially the construction and renovation of 600 classrooms, the upgrade of five legacy secondary schools, improved performance in external examinations, fully functional primary healthcare centres in 114 wards, and the Go-Health project that focuses on the vulnerable population.

He commended the governor for upholding the vision of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ by prioritising the people’s interests and well-being in all development projects.

President Tinubu wished the governor robust health and strength as he continues to deliver good governance to the people of Gombe.

Also on Thursday, the President extended

warm felicitations to Hajia Bola Shagaya, on her 66th birthday.

President Tinubu celebrated Hajia Shagaya as a distinguished Nigerian whose vision, enterprise, and leadership have advanced the private sector and contributed to national development.

He commended her dedication to philanthropy and women’s empowerment, values that continue to inspire a new generation of Nigerians.

The President wished her many years of good health and continued service to the nation.