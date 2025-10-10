Tinubu Names Amupitan as New INEC Chairman, NCS Endorses Choice

•President to send name for Senate ratification

•Cautious ADC gives nominee benefit of doubts

•Kogi govt, Mutfwang, Senator Karimi, THISDAY MD, Olowonihi, Obidient movement,

others hail choice

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





President Bola Tinubu has nominated Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a choice given speedy approval by the National Council of State, yesterday.

THISDAY had last week reported that Tinubu’s search for a new INEC Chairman might have ended, as he was said to be strongly considering the Kogi State-born academic.

A highly placed presidency source had confirmed the development to THISDAY when asked if the news about the nomination of a replacement for the outgoing chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, was true.

The source simply replied, “Yes ooo.”

An ally of Amupitan had also confirmed the news, and said while he was not sure the nomination had been announced, he could confirm he was being strongly considered.

Replacing Yakubu had become necessary as his tenure began to wind down. He was appointed in 2015 by the late President Muhammadu Buhari and had almost served out his two terms of 10 years.

Thus, yesterday, National Council of State approved the nomination of Amupitan from the North-central zone as the new chairman of INEC.

Tinubu, according to a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, presented Amupitan to NCS as the nominee to fill the vacant position.

The president told the council members at the meeting held at Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, that Amupitan was the first person from Kogi State, North-central, nominated to occupy the position.

Council members unanimously supported the nomination, with Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo describing Amupitan as a man of integrity.

In compliance with the constitution, Tinubu is expected to send Amupitan’s name to the senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

Amupitan, 58, from Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area in Kogi State, is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos. He is also an alumnus of the university.

Born on April 25, 1967, he specialises in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance and Privatisation Law. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in September 2014.

After completing primary and secondary education, he attended Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, from 1982 to 1984, and the University of Jos from 1984 to 1987. He was called to the bar in 1988.

He earned an LLM at UNIJOS in 1993 and a PhD in 2007, amid an academic career that began in 1989, following his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation in Bauchi from 1988 to 1989.

Currently, Amupitan serves as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, a position he holds in conjunction with being the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, in Osun State.

Among the academic positions he had held at UNIJOS are Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors (2012-2014); Dean of the Faculty of Law (2008-2014); and Head of Public Law (2006-2008).

Outside the academia, Amupitan served as a board member of Integrated Dairies Limited in Vom, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Governing Council, and a member of Council of Legal Education (2008-2014), among other roles. He was a board member of Riss Oil Limited, Abuja (1996-2004).

The professor is the author of many books on law, such as Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008); Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008); Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013); Principles of Company Law (2013); and an Introduction to the Law of Trust in Nigeria (2014).

He is married and has four children.

However, African Democratic Congress (ADC) was circumspect about Amupitan’s appointment, and resolved to give him the benefit of the doubt as to whether he would perform or not.

ADC said in a brief statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, “We are cautious. But we expect the new INEC chairman to have a personal ambition to do better and restore the confidence of Nigerians and the world in Nigerian election.

“He must understand that his loyalty is with the Nigerian people, not the government. We are willing to give him the benefit of doubts based on his track record.

“But now he has the opportunity to make a good name for himself that his children would proud of, or to soil his record and end up with ignominy.

“He should bear in mind also that his tenure will ordinarily last beyond one electoral cycle. He should therefore look beyond the interest of those who have appointed him.”

But the government and people of Kogi State expressed profound appreciation to Tinubu for appointing Amupitan the new chairman of INEC.

Their message was contained in separate statements by the Commissioner for Information and Communications and the media assistant to Senator Karim, Busayo Tosin.

The information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, stated, “This appointment is a strong validation of President Tinubu’s commitment to excellence, merit, and national inclusiveness in the leadership of our democratic institutions.

“Prof. Amupitan’s illustrious career as a renowned legal scholar, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and respected administrator stands as a testament to his capacity for impartiality, integrity, and intellectual depth, qualities that are vital to the advancement of our electoral system.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Kogi State, we assure Mr. President and the entire nation that Prof. Amupitan will uphold the confidence reposed in him and continue to bring honour to the state and to Nigeria through his dedication to credible and transparent elections.

“We heartily congratulate Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, on this well-deserved national assignment and pray for divine wisdom, strength, and success as he assumes this critical responsibility.”

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Steve Karimi, also commended Tinubu for the appointment.

According to him, Tinubu chose one of Nigeria’s finest scholars, most rigorous legal inquisitors, experienced administrators and non-partisan patriots.

“I feel personally gratified that Mr President has looked in the direction of my senatorial district for the appointment of an intellectual of astounding repute, a man of distinction and integrity for the choice of a helmsman for the nation’s electoral ombudsman,” he said.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, congratulated Amupitan on his nomination.

Mutfwang described Amupitan as a towering figure, a patriotic Nigerian, a strategic thinker, and a detribalised leader whose immense contributions had continued to shape the course of good governance and democratic advancement across the country.

Mutfwang stated, “Through his pen and podium Amupitan has continued to educate generations, shape public policy, and enrich the nation’s intellectual landscape.”

He expressed appreciation to Tinubu for finding him worthy of the national assignment and for recognising the North-central geopolitical zone with the important appointment.

The governor assured the president that with divine guidance and the wealth of experience that the new INEC chairman brought to the table, he would deliver on the mandate entrusted to him with integrity and excellence.

Mutfwang stated that Amupitan, an alumnus of the University of Jos and currently the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the university, was a distinguished academic, a repository of knowledge, and a moral compass in Nigeria’s public discourse.

He added that the professor’s enduring commitment to scholarship, democracy, and the rule of law had left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political evolution.

While appealing to the senate to ensure his confirmation so that the country could benefit from his wealth of experience and expertise, the governor observed that through his scholarly works, public lectures, and engagements, the new INEC chairman had consistently demonstrated a steadfast belief in the principles of unity, inclusion, and accountable leadership.

Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, described Amupitan as an incorruptible academic, an astute administrator, and a patriot whose appointment could mark a turning point for Nigeria’s electoral system.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Bello hailed the nomination as a step in the right direction, stating that Amupitan’s character, intellect, and leadership experience align with the credibility and competence the electoral umpire needs at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s democracy.

Bello, who had known Amupitan for decades, offered a detailed portrait of the scholar’s professional and personal attributes.

He said, “I know Professor Amupitan very well. We grew up in the same environment, so I’ve watched his journey closely. He is, first and foremost, a legal scholar of the highest calibre, one of the finest produced by the University of Jos and the Nigerian Law School. He graduated top of his class, returned to the university as an assistant lecturer, earned his master’s and PhD, and has since risen through the ranks to become one of Nigeria’s most respected academics.”

Highlighting his administrative experience, Bello stated that Amupitan’s career had been defined by excellence in both academics and leadership.

He stated, “In terms of leadership, he has been Head of Department, Dean of Faculty, Chairman of the Committee of Deans, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration). He has also served on the Council of Legal Education and the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.”

Bello added, “These are not honourary roles, they speak to the depth of his experience, his integrity, and his ability to manage complex institutions.”

According to him, Amupitan’s expertise in corporate governance and law of evidence makes him uniquely suited to lead INEC at a time when electoral credibility is under public scrutiny.

The THISDAY managing director said, “He is an authority on corporate governance, which is essential for an institution like INEC.

“For elections to be credible, we must have sound governance processes. He is also an authority on the law of evidence, which is critical in resolving electoral disputes. His knowledge in these areas will certainly help strengthen INEC’s institutional processes and restore public confidence in the commission.”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bello described Amupitan as a man of humility and integrity.

He said, “This is a man who has been in academia all his life, a man who is content, easy-going, and principled in a country where noise is often mistaken for achievement, Amupitan stands out as someone who allows his work to speak for him.

“Despite his enormous contributions to legal scholarship, he is not one to seek the limelight. That, to me, reflects deep character and discipline.”

Bello maintained, “I believe the president made the right decision. Amupitan is competent, hardworking, and receptive to ideas.

“He believes in collective leadership and respects institutional processes. Unlike some who chase appointments for self-interest, he has never been one to lobby or politicize his achievements. His appointment is purely on merit.”

The THISDAY MD further stated that Amupitan’s academic grounding and administrative discipline would bring much-needed structure and vision to the commission.

He said, “I expect that under his leadership, INEC will prioritise systems over personalities, competence over politics, and transparency over convenience. He is the kind of person who believes in process and accountability, the values that should define any electoral body.”

A retired Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ayo Olowonihi, who also grew up with Amupitan, described the nominee as “a man of courage, integrity, and conviction”.

Olowonihi stated, “He is a dedicated fellow. What Nigerians can expect from Professor Amupitan is an electoral process where citizens are allowed to truly elect their leaders. His legacy will be defined by transparency and fairness. He is not the kind of chairman who will tell people to ‘go to court’ — he is the kind who will ensure that due process is followed and that justice is served within the commission’s own procedures.”

Olowonihi, while stressing the importance of moral courage in leading an institution like INEC, said, “He is a man of great courage and principle. Professor Amupitan never shies away from taking tough decisions, no matter whose ox is gored. That is what the INEC job requires, someone who can stand for what is right even under pressure. He is not easily swayed, and that’s why we have confidence that he will take the commission to a higher level of integrity and credibility.”

Olowonihi, like Bello, agreed that Tinubu’s choice of Amupitan reflected an understanding of the kind of leadership Nigeria needed to strengthen its democratic institutions.

He said, “The INEC job is one of the toughest in the country, but the tougher it gets, the harder he will work.

“I have no doubt that Amupitan will take INEC a notch higher. His appointment gives Nigerians hope that the commission can become truly independent, transparent, and credible.”

Similarly, the Obidient Movement, extended its warm felicitations to Amupitan.

In a statement by Director of Strategic Communications and Media, Nana Kazaure, and National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, the Obidient Movement said as they reflected on the experiences of the past INEC chief, they were hopeful Amupitan’s tenure would mark a significant milestone in the electoral history of Nigeria.

They looked forward to seeing a new electoral act that would enhance the credibility, freedom and fairness in the conduct of elections.

The group stated, “As we reflect on the experiences of past INEC chairmen, we are hopeful that your tenure will mark a significant milestone in the electoral history of Nigeria.

“We look forward to seeing a new electoral act that will enhance the credibility, freedom, and fairness of our elections, particularly as we approach the 2027 general election.

“We wish you a successful tenure and pray for God’s guidance and protection as you navigate the challenges of this critical office.

“Congratulations once again, and we look forward to a new era of electoral excellence under your leadership.”

Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum said Amupitan’s appointment would inspire confidence among Nigerians and also serve as a catalyst for more credible elections. Its Chairman, Dr. Dominic Alancha, in a statement, said the well-deserved appointment was a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

Alancha stated, “His appointment reflects a commitment to meritocracy and national inclusiveness, and as a forum, we believe he will steer the commission with independence, transparency, and excellence at a time when our democracy requires bold, ethical, and visionary leadership.

“The Northern Ethnic Nationalities Forum also wishes to express profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making this strategic and commendable choice, as well as to the Council of State for their endorsement and support of Prof. Amupitan’s nomination.”