Tetracore Energy Group Expands Board to Strengthen Vision

Tetracore Energy Group, a leading integrated midstream–downstream energy company, in Nigeria and Africa, has announced the appointment of three distinguished professionals: Oscar Onyema OON, Aisha Balewa Abubakar, and Dr. Ayodele Oni to its Board of Directors.

They join existing board members President/CEO – Olakunle Williams, Kemi Williams, Okezie Okah-Avae, and Oladayo Williams, bringing a wealth of expertise and leadership that aligns with Tetracore’s growing ambitions.

Over the years, Tetracore has consistently demonstrated innovation and resilience across the energy value chain, from expanding natural gas infrastructure and distributing gas across Nigeria and beyond, to be the largest Gas Trading Company and auto gas distributors in the country. The company has also pioneered hybrid renewable projects that power industries and communities, reinforcing its commitment to Africa’s sustainable energy transformation. Strengthening its board marks a strategic step toward consolidating these achievements and guiding the company’s next phase of growth.

According to Williams, “The energy future of Africa will be driven by strong institutions and visionary leadership. Welcoming our new directors represents a defining moment for Tetracore as we will continue to drive, deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions across the continent.”

Onyema, a renowned figure in Nigeria’s financial and capital markets, brings over 25 years of leadership experience spanning financial services, energy, and technology. As former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX Group), he transformed the institution into a globally respected organisation through transparency, innovation, and investor confidence.

Abubakar joins the board as a respected strategist and advocate for sustainable business practices. With over three decades of experience in banking and finance, she has served as a Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (Capacity Development Department), where she spearheaded collaborations with global institutions such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

Beyond her financial acumen, Abubakar brings a strong understanding of corporate governance, diversity, and human capital development. She holds an MA in Human Resource Management and an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

Oni, a distinguished energy lawyer and industry expert, complements the board with his exceptional technical and regulatory expertise. Recognised globally, he was ranked among the world’s leading energy lawyers in the Chambers and Partners and Legal 500. With decades of experience advising national and multinational energy firms, he combines technical insight with legal precision to ensure projects are not only innovative but also compliant and commercially viable.