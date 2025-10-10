Super Eagles Beat Lesotho As Group C Goes Down to the Wire

Super Eagles defeated Lesotho 2-1 to give a glimmer of hope of Nigeria’s direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Benin Republic’s away 1-0 victory against Rwanda in Kigali has ensured that the Cheetahs stay on top of the Group C on 17 points.

South Africa, who were held goalless by Zimbabwe in Durban, are second on 15 points, while Nigeria remain third on 14 points.

The final match day on Tuesday will decide the winner of the group ticket.

Super Eagles captain William Ekong scored Nigeria’s opening goal from the penalty spot as Lesotho defender handled the ball in the box.

Debutant Akor Adams of Sevilla increased the tally in the 81st minute after an assist from Victor Osimhen who on as a substitute for Tolu Arokodare.

Two minutes later, the hosts reduced the tally when Hlompho Kalak lobbed the ball over the defence wall after Nwabali parried the ball close to his feet following a corner kick.

Lesotho came close to equalising following Nwabali’s blunders, but the Eagles survived to claim victory.

Nigeria went into the must-win match sitting third on 11 points, three points behind Benin Republic and South Africa, who both had 14 points.

Super Eagles’ head coach, Eric Chelle, unleashed a two-man attack in their starting line-up, with Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare in the forward line, supported by creative midfielders Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon.

Stanley Nwabali retained his place in goal, protected by a strong line of defence featuring Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Fredrick, Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi, who was once again deployed in a deeper defensive role.

Ademola Lookman and Tochukwu Onyemaechi were also named in the starting XI to provide width and pace in transition as Nigeria looked to dominate possession and break down the resilient Lesotho defence.

The first half ended goalless before the two goals came that gave Eagles victory.

Everyone’s fate hangs in the balance until the final whistle on the final match day.