Stakeholders to Appraise Infrastructural Challenges in Transport Sector 

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Stakeholders in the nation’s transportation industry will x-ray the challenges posed by ailing infrastructure in the transport sector of Nigeria’s economy and the efforts made so far, in order to identify ways forward in an upcoming summit.

The meeting is slated for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at the Providence Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The summit themed: ‘Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure: Innovation for a Sustainable Future’, is being organised by JustAlive Communications Limited, Publishers of JustNet News, an online news reporting platform with major interest in transportation modes – Aviation, Maritime, Waterways, Rail and Road.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of JustAlive Communications Ltd, Mrs. Pearl Ngwama, stated that the idea behind the summit was to gather experts, professionals and policymakers in the total gamut of the transportation sector to have a holistic look at the nation’s Transport Sector with a view to x-raying the infrastructure aspects.

Ngwama explained that the one-day summit will crisscross the Aviation, Maritime, Waterways, Road and Railway industries in Nigeria.

“This summit will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to share knowledge, best industry practices and standards, and proffer innovative solutions to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s transport infrastructure,” she said.

Ngwama explained that the summit is a way of contributing to the development of the transport and logistics sector of the economy.

Transportation is a catalyst to the development of every economy considering its importance and enormous contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the global economy.