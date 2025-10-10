Seyi Balogun: Using technology to drive change as a leader

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Seyi Balogun was born and raised in Lagos, a city known for its inventiveness and tenacity. However his trip to the United States of America is an inspiring tale of drive, excellence, and purpose, and motivated by a desire to use technology to open doors, he has transformed obstacles into opportunities and become a notable leader among his peers.

Seyi studied Computer Science at Philander Smith University after receiving a full-tuition undergraduate scholarship there. While in the institution, he showed not only technical mastery but also a vision for how innovation might strengthen communities throughout his studies.

Being one of the most brilliant academics in his cohort, he graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors as a result of his great academic performance. Also, beyond the classroom, Seyi distinguished himself through an impressive record of national achievements such that he and his team won third place in the Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge, earning $1,000 each for their creative problem-solving and ingenuity.

Soon after, they secured third place in the HBCU Smart Cities Challenge, taking home $3,000 for their forward-thinking solutions to urban development through smart technology.

Seyi’s leadership extended beyond competitions. He became a Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) national finalist in Winston-Salem, was selected for the HBCU Founders Initiative, and emerged as one of the Champion of Change Pitch Competition winners at Philander Smith University.

Similarly, his efforts also earned him the 100 Black Men Scholarship, recognizing both his academic excellence and his commitment to giving back to his community.

His professional journey reflects the same drive and impact as he completed internships at Meta and Microsoft, gaining hands-on experience in cutting-edge projects that have shaped his perspective on the global technology landscape.

Today, he continues to advance this mission as a software engineer at a leading technology company, contributing quietly but meaningfully to products that touch millions of lives around the world.

Now pursuing a master’s degree in artificial intelligence at the University of Texas at Austin, Seyi stands at the intersection of technology and purpose with his focus on AI-driven solutions for accessibility and equity reflecting his belief that innovation should uplift people and solve real-world problems—especially for communities that have long been overlooked.

Thus, from the bustling streets of Lagos to the academic halls of Texas, Seyi Balogun’s story embodies resilience, brilliance, and heart while his journey serves as an inspiration to young Africans and aspiring technologists everywhere: that with determination, integrity, and compassion, one cannot only rise but also lead the way for others to rise too.