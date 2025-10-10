Romano Nigeria Wins “Outstanding Fragrance of the Year” at the Edge Awards 2025

Romano Nigeria has once again reaffirmed its position as a leader in the men’s grooming industry, proudly clinching the coveted “Outstanding Fragrance of the Year” award at the prestigious Edge Awards 2025.



The recognition is a testament to Romano’s commitment to delivering world-class fragrances that blend sophistication, confidence, and timeless appeal for the modern Nigerian man. Competing against top international and local brands, Romano stood out for its distinctive range of products – Romano Classic, Romano Attitude, Romano Force, and Romano Gentleman in Deodorant sprays, deodorant roll-ons, and EDPs, each tailored to reflect a unique personality and lifestyle.

Speaking on the award, the management of Romano Nigeria expressed gratitude to loyal consumers who have embraced the brand over the years. “This achievement reflects the trust and preference of Nigerian men who choose Romano to define their style and presence. Winning this award motivates us to keep innovating and delivering fragrances that inspire confidence and leave a lasting impression,” the company stated.

The Edge Awards, known for spotlighting excellence across industries, recognized Romano for consistency in quality, unique scent formulations, and the brand’s impact in shaping the grooming choices of today’s man.

With its bold and refreshing variants, Romano Classic for timeless elegance, Romano Attitude for the confident go-getter, Romano Force for the dynamic and adventurous, and Romano Gentleman for the refined modern man, Romano continues to set the standard for men’s fragrances in Nigeria.

This milestone not only celebrates Romano’s excellence but also strengthens its promise to remain the go-to fragrance for men who value sophistication and individuality.