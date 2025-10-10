Police Suspend Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permits, Insist Court Did Not Halt Implementation

•As Police in C’River harass motorists, disobey court order on tinted glasses

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Bassey Inyang in Calabar



The Nigeria Police Force has officially suspended the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permits across the federation but also insisted the court did not halt implementation of the tinted glass permit regulations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, stated this while receiving in audience a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Meanwhile, in Calabar, Cross River State, there are indications that Police are disobeying the subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State, ordering them to maintain status quo and suspend the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permit.

The court order was made in suit No.FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, brought by a lawyer, John Aikpokpo-Martins, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Nigeria Police Force.

Despite the court order it was observed on Wednesday in Calabar, the Cross River State capital that the police had defied the court order as some of their personnel in uniform were harassing motorist, and impounding vehicles on the allegations that they had no tinted permit.

In Abuja, a statement by the Force Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the NBA visit – which centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991 – provided an opportunity for robust deliberation on matters of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the Police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

Hundeyin also noted the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Bar Association have inaugurated a new committee to enhance collaboration between the Police and the Bar.

According to the statement: “The Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians and in recognition of the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice, slated for 16 October 2025 at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

“In the meantime, all vehicle owners and motorists are urged to take advantage of this window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of motor vehicles with shaded or tinted glass in Nigeria.”

Egbetokun restated the resolve of the Force to enforce all extant laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for the rights of all citizens, while maintaining effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the administration of justice.

Meanwhile, in Calabar, Cross River State, among the victims of the police disobedience to the court order are journalists some of whom were harassed by a combined team of about 15 policemen, and traffic wardens at a post they mounted in front of the notorious Akim Police Station in the heart on the town.

One of the victims of the policemen, Mr. John Osakwe, a journalist narrated his encounter with the policemen.

Osakwe said while he was driving from the on IBB Way from the stadium axis towards Rabana Roundabout area, he was stopped and harassed by the policemen who demanded for his tinted permit, and attempted to impound his vehicle.

“I parked and brought out my papers because they are all complete but one of the officers came close looked at my vehicle and said the front glass is different from the back glass and asked for a permit.

“I asked him which permit and he said permit for using a factory fitted tinted glass and I told him my vehicle glass is not tinted.

“The officer who opened my car door and snatched the key from the ignition said they have been ordered from above to impound vehicles whose front glass looks different from the back glass,” Osakwe said.

The journalist said as he continued to ask the policeman his rationale for harassing him when his vehicle glasses were not even tinted, the policeman said there were two types of tinted glasses the dark one that prevents someone from seeing inside the vehicle, and the one that is not so dark.

Osakwe said “although they could see inside my vehicle the policeman said the glass was a little dark while the other officers came together to shout at me that the journalists who should know the law on the issue are feigning ignorance.”

The journalist said: “When I called DSP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), her response was, we should try and get our documents complete and asked me to hand-over the phone to the officer, after few seconds of discussion my car key was handed back to me.

“The officer was still insisting that I go and get a permit for my vehicle glasses from the police and that the cost is N30,000.”

A commercial bus driver, Mr. Edem Udofia who also spoke to journalists on his experience with the police, said his vehicle was impounded and driven into the Akim police station because they said the glass of his bus was dark even though the vehicle came that way.