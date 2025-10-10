Nneka Odenwingie and Renaissance of Benin Culture Through Painting

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nneka Zainab Odenwingie is one of Nigeria’s foremost artists and researchers, who is passionate about home-grown artworks and primed on preserving Benin culture for up coming generation.

The London based artiste explores heritage and identity through both traditional art and emerging technologies, particularly virtual and extended realities.

At recent virtual conversation with reporters, she recalled that her journey as both an artist and a researcher has been guided by a deep love for culture and storytelling.

Having gained inspiration early on by Nigerian master Bruce Onobrakpeya and the timeless works of Vincent van Gogh, Odemwingie embraced art not just as creative expression but as a responsibility—to preserve and project the soul of Nigeria’s culture.

Through painting, she has also sought to reintroduce the richness of Benin folklore and African heritage to a generation at risk of losing touch with their roots.

Odenwingie’s works such as Ivie Ogho, Faces of Ancestry, Fulani Elegance, and Echoes Across the Humber tell stories that bridge the past and present, reminding all that folklore is not just history—it is identity, resilience, and courage.

The artist, who grew up in Benin City, shared her story titled African Baby, which is a call to preserve and celebrate cultural heritage.

She said:“Beyond the canvas, I have explored new mediums to reach younger audiences. My comic projects celebrate heroes of our past, while my virtual reality initiative brings stories like The Legend of Aruan—the tale of the giant king of Benin—into immersive experiences where children can step into history, walk through ancient palaces, and connect with their heritage in unforgettable ways.

“My academic research also reflects this mission. In my published works, including a book chapter on Preserving the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Benin Kingdom through Virtual

Reality, I explore how traditional heritage can be merged with innovative technology to ensure culture is not only preserved but remains accessible and relevant for future generations.

“At the heart of it all is a simple yet urgent truth: our culture and heritage must be protected.

“Through art, research, and innovation, I am committed to ensuring that the courage, resilience, , and wisdom of our people continue to inspired generations to come,” she said.

