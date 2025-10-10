More Reactions Trail Nnaji’s Resignation Amid Alleged Certificate Forgery

•SAN faults DSS under Bichi, slams senate

•CASER asks Enugu state to prosecute ex-minister

•Forensic experts want Nnaji charged, seek national credentials’ audit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, Bennett Oghifo and Wale Igbintade in Lagos





Outrage yesterday continued to trail the failure of the Department of State Services (DSS) under its erstwhile boss, Yusuf Bichi and the seeming flop of the Senate to properly screen the certificates of former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

Some individuals and organisations who reacted to the development raised serious concerns over the integrity of Nigeria’s vetting system, describing it not just as an institutional failure, but a national shame.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Abiodun Olatunji, described the lapse as an “institutional failure” that not only undermines public trust but also poses serious national security risks, given the sensitive nature of ministerial appointments.

“How such blatant forgeries escaped the scrutiny of the DSS and the Senate during screening underscore a worrisome compromise in institutional integrity. The security vetting process is supposed to be the first line of defence against unqualified or fraudulent individuals occupying critical public positions,” the senior lawyer argued.

In a statement, Olatunji said the failure of the security and legislative institutions to uncover the discrepancies during the ministerial vetting process reflects a deep erosion of public trust and accountability.

“These are agencies entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the credibility of public appointments,” he said.

Olatunji recalled that Nnaji’s resignation followed serious allegations that he submitted forged academic certificates to the DSS and the Senate for ministerial clearance; falsely claimed to have completed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme with a forged discharge certificate; and presented the same document during his earlier screening as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 Enugu governorship election.

“These are grave criminal allegations bordering on forgery, uttering, and false declaration—all punishable under the Criminal Code Act and the NYSC Act,” Olatunji said, stressing that the matter “cannot be swept under the carpet by mere resignation.”

He argued that the prompt acceptance of Nnaji’s resignation by the federal government, while administratively convenient, does not address the weighty criminal allegations.

“Resignation alone cannot absolve an individual from criminal liability. If anything, it should be the beginning of accountability,” he said.

The senior lawyer warned that Nigeria cannot continue on a path where politically exposed persons escape justice through symbolic resignations.

“Such leniency trivialises accountability, erodes public confidence, and emboldens others to act with impunity,” he added.

Olatunji also recalled the case of a former Finance Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari who resigned after a similar NYSC forgery scandal but was never prosecuted.

“The present case is even more egregious. Had Chief Nnaji won the Enugu governorship election, he would have been cloaked with constitutional immunity under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution, and a person facing forgery allegations would have presided over the affairs of an entire state,” he noted.

He called on security agencies to launch a full-scale investigation, and for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to prosecute the matter if culpability is established. “Only such a decisive stance can serve as a deterrent to others and restore public confidence in the system. The Nigerian public has grown weary of token gestures. We must insist on justice, not selective morality,” Olatunji declared.

Also, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called on Enugu State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to prosecute Nnaji, an indigene of the state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Executive Director, CASER, Mr Frank Tietie, said the organisation had already written to the Attorney General of Enugu State to immediately begin the prosecution of Nnaji as federal agencies that should have prosecuted him appeared to be dragging their feet.

According to the lawyer and activist, the dereliction of duty on the part of federal agencies, especially when linked to high-profile personalities, undermines public confidence in the nation’s justice system and erodes the foundational principle that no one is above the law.

He said: “It is precisely the perceived inaction and selective enforcement by these federal agencies for reasons that are politically obvious that has compelled CASER to formally request the Honourable Attorney General of Enugu State to exercise his constitutional powers under Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to investigate and prosecute Chief Geoffrey Uche Nnaji for alleged acts amounting to forgery and related offences.

“Section 211 empowers a State Attorney General to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person in respect of offences created by law in that state.

“This request by CASER is not politically motivated — it is a principled call for justice, deterrence, and the restoration of institutional integrity. If the federal agencies will not act because of political convenience or political correctness, then a state authority that still believes in the sanctity of law must do so.”

In case the Enugu State Attorney General is unwilling to prosecute the case, CASER asked him to issue a fiat to private citizens to prosecute the matter.

Tietie exhibited a copy of the letter sent to the Enugu State Attorney General and which was dated October 6, 2025, delivered and duly acknowledged on October 7, 2025.

CASER maintained that “failure to prosecute politically exposed persons sends a dangerous message that some individuals are above the law and this cannot continue if Nigeria is to strengthen democracy, uphold the Constitution, and command international respect as a nation governed by laws, not by persons.”

Meanwhile, the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) has called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate and prosecute the former minister, following damning allegations of certificate forgery and his consequent resignation from office.

The Council, which is the highest organ of the Institute, said it was not enough for Nnaji to resign from office but should face the consequences of his actions.

“Pervasive culture of forgery in public office is a direct consequence of a failing system characterised by a lack of consequences, poor deterrent measures, and institutional compromise,” the Council added.

It decried the lack of consequences and poor deterrent measures in which individuals can commit grave crimes without facing legal punishment as well as a bad culture of rewarding criminal behaviour where the system actively rewards similar alleged deception instead of severe punishment.

CIFCFIN also lamented what it described as judicial and investigative compromise with the perception of a highly compromised system which in itself is a threat.

It also listed the indifference by critical institutions which shows the failure of transparent and accountable processes, rigged systems and compromised institutions, especially those responsible for background checks at all levels during confirmations.

In order to stem this tide and restore integrity to the public service, CIFCFIN’s governing council recommended a transparent and accountable criminal justice system as well as a nationwide independent forensic audit to be led by the institute.

It stated that this will ensure the carrying out an independent forensic audit of the academic credentials of all civil servants, public office holders and ministerial nominees to ensure professional independence in accordance with global best practices.

“Given the low level of the moral standards, this is the only way of restoring public trust in the Nigerian public service. We can either continue on the path of impunity, which erodes and harms the very foundations of our society, or we can choose the path of accountability and the rule of law. The prosecution of all offenders is the first step on this new path,” CIFCFIN advised.