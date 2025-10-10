Mahrez Leads Algeria to First World Cup Since 2014

Riyad Mahrez led from the front as Algeria became the fourth African nation to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after cruising to a 3-0 win over Somalia.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City winger provided the cross for Mohamed Amoura’s early volley and then drilled in a rising half-volley himself in the 19th minute.

Mahrez, who was captaining his side, toyed with his marker before creating the third for Amoura 12 minutes into the second half, and both men were withdrawn soon after.

Algeria came close to adding to their lead through Youcef Belaili, but the final whistle was greeted by a huge roar from the partisan crowd in Oran.

The Desert Foxes are assured of top spot in Group G with one game to spare and will return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when they were beaten by eventual champions Germany in the last 16.