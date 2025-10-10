Lagos AG Reopens Lekki Land Case, Orders Fresh Probe into Alleged Forgery, Demolition

Wale Igbintade





A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing Lekki land dispute, as the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has directed the police to conduct further investigations into allegations of forgery and willful property damage leveled against a real estate developer, Alex Ochonogor, and his lawyer, Ademola Owolabi.

The directive follows a second police report signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Dahiru, which cleared Ochonogor and Owolabi of any wrongdoing.

In a letter dated August 22, 2025, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Adeshola Adekunle-Bello, the Ministry instructed the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Ikoyi to reopen the case, interrogate additional witnesses, and re-evaluate critical documents.

The letter was addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police at FCID.

The Ministry specifically identified Dr. Obidigwe Eze and Major Hamza Al-Mustapha as key witnesses whose testimonies should be revisited in light of new developments.

Ochonogor was arraigned last week before a Lagos State High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, alongside lawyers Ademola Owolabi and Adebayo Akeju, over alleged forgery of land documents and unlawful demolition of property in the Lekki area. The defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.

Dissatisfied with the initial police investigation that led to their indictment, Ochonogor and his lawyer petitioned the Commissioner of Police, alleging a compromised process, abuse of office, and witch-hunting.

Their petition prompted a reinvestigation that cleared them of forgery allegations and confirmed that the demolition of the structure on the disputed land was officially authorized.

According to the police findings: On July 12, 1994, Lagos State Government issued a Certificate of Occupancy (36/36/1994w) for Block 133, Plot 10, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, to Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, then Chief Security Officer to Gen. Sani Abacha.

Alex Ochonogor was introduced to the property in 2015 through estate agent Donatus Eze of Trust Dede and Property Nigeria Limited.

Engineer Peter Omotosho of Archbond Builders Ltd confirmed that the demolition notice was duly signed and published by the Lagos State Government in 2009.

The police found that the complainant’s deed of assignment, purportedly signed by Al-Mustapha and Abdul Fatai Alao Thomas, was forged.

The Registrar of Titles confirmed that the memorandum of loss was properly registered and not forged.

Justice Serifat Sonaike has adjourned the matter to October 13, 2025.